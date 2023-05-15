Trump Completely Erupts on Fox News for ‘Desperately Pushing’ DeSantis — Watch the Totally Innocuous Segment That Set Him Off

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News again, clearly upset that the network hasn’t ruled out the possibility Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could challenge him for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Because it’s a day ending in a “y” (or maybe he’s just bored), Trump opened fire on DeSantis for seemingly the one billionth time after seeing something he didn’t like on TV.

“Just watching Fox News. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post,” Trump complained. “They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock. He’s even down 20 points in Florida, which was third worst in Covid, & where I got 1.2 million more votes than he did. RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info. Even said I ‘lost Iowa last time around,’ I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!”

Trump followed up with more gripes about Fox News: whining about the firing of Tucker Carlson (who privately excoriated the ex-president), and Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for knowingly smearing the company with false claims about the 2020 election. On the whole, though, Trump established that his primary complaint is “Fox News has become the DeSanctimonious Network.”

If you’re wondering what prompted Trump to go off, let’s take a look at that “RINO Mark Thiessen” segment that apparently got under his skin.

Thiessen was on America’s Newsrooom when Dana Perino asked him for his thoughts about DeSantis touring through Iowa over the weekend while Trump canceled a rally in Des Moines — citing tornado warnings in the area. DeSantis wound up making a surprise outdoor appearance in Des Moines when concerns of bad weather abated, and Fox aired part of his speech where he warned that Republicans will lose in 2024 “if we get distracted” by past elections and other side issues.

Thiessen reacted by noting another part of DeSantis’ speech where he urged the GOP to “reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years.” Thiessen assessed this was a “very compelling message” from the governor, and that led to his reminder of how many Trump-backed candidates underperformed in the 2022 midterms

There were two types of candidates. There were forward-looking, reform-minded governors who did really, really well, and then there were the populist rabble-rousers who elated the hearts of the MAGA faithful, but lost a lot of winnable races. The hearts of conservatives are with the rabble-rousers, but their minds are with the reform governors. The thing about Ron DeSantis is he’s both. He’s second to none in taking on wokeness, taking on Disney and all the rest of it, but delivered a tsunami of conservative reform just since his re-election…

Watch above via Fox News.

