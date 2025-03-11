FLASHBACK: Trump Tells Supporters of ‘Electric Car Lunacy’ to ‘ROT IN HELL!’

What a difference two years can make.

Well, two years and nearly $300 million.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a photo op on the South Grounds of the White House with an array of shiny new Tesla vehicles, alongside company CEO Elon Musk. Trump declared the electric vehicles “a great product” and “as good as it gets,” and told reporters he was buying one even though he wouldn’t be allowed to drive it. He also shared that he had purchased a Tesla Cybertruck for one of his grandchildren. Many of the models that Tesla had brought to the White House cost more than a hundred grand new.

holy shit — Trump was reading from a literal Tesla sales pitch, complete with pricing, during his White House event with Elon Musk. (Andrew Harnik/Getty) pic.twitter.com/hT7fNLRrY3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2025

Tesla stock has taken a nosedive as vehicle sales have crashed worldwide and vandals have targeted the dealerships, charging stations, and vehicles to express their displeasure with Musk’s far-right political views and work with DOGE slashing federal agencies. During Tuesday’s photo op, Trump complained that Musk, the richest man in the world, had been “treated very unfairly” and he didn’t think people should be “penalized for being a patriot.”

Just over two years ago, Trump was singing a very different tune about electric vehicles. In a message posted to his Truth Social account the afternoon of Christmas Day 2023, he took swipes at several of his favorite targets including those who support “Electric Car Lunacy” to wish “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL” — although he did add a “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!” in all caps as well:

Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against “TRUMP” and “MAGA.” Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and “sick” as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Trump has also previously dunked on electric cars as a “hoax” and said the Biden administration’s electric vehicle tax credit was “a transition to hell,” as reported by Business Insider legal correspondent Jacob Shamsian.

Musk spent “at least $288 million” to help re-elect Trump and other Republican candidates during the 2024 election cycle, according to The Washington Post. He has also signaled he is interested in pouring an additional $100 million into Trump-affiliated Super PACs, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Theodore Schleifer reported Tuesday evening.