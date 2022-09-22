Trump’s PAC Isn’t Giving Any Money to Help Republican Candidates In November But It Is Paying Melania’s Designer $18K a Month

Former President Donald Trump’s Save America leadership PAC remains flush with cash as the defacto leader of the Republican Party withholds donations to GOP candidates but has spent heavily on legal bills and personal expenses, including paying Melania Trump’s fashion designer $18,000 last month.

Super PACs and party committees disclosed their August finances on Tuesday. The reports offered some jaw-dropping looks into political fundraising and spending with the midterm elections only seven weeks away.

Washington Post reporter Isaac Stanley-Becker pointed out that Trump’s PAC reported $18,000 of spending on “Strategy Consulting” from Herve Pierre registered to a 5th Avenue address in New York City.

This is not the first time Trump’s PAC reported paying Pierre large sums of money. In early August USA Today reported the PAC paid Pierre $60,000 in four installments between April 7 and June 24, also for “strategy consulting.” The newspaper noted that the Federal Elections Commission “does not allow candidate committees, which are formed to raise money for a specific candidate, to spend money on personal items, including clothing.”

Pierre addressed the payments in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily in August, saying, “As with every other first lady, there is an after the White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets, and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage.]”

The payments to Pierre raise eyebrows as Trump’s PAC is flush with nearly $100 million cash on hand at the end of last month.

Additionally, while other GOP PACs are busy making ad buys and spending to boost candidates, Trump has yet to spend on any races to boost the GOP’s chances of retaking the House or Senate.

Trump did make one contribution so far this cycle, giving $150,000 to a group that worked to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in her GOP primary.

Politico notes Trump’s PAC spent in August “$3.8 million on legal fees and a bit shy of $800,000 on events and travel. The group still has $99 million cash on hand, according to its latest filing.”

