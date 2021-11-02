Fox News host Tucker Carlson — who is currently rolling out his controversial three-part Fox Nation series on the January 6th insurrection — made a rare on-air break with former President Donald Trump on Monday night.

Carlson, while interviewing right-wing commentator Julie Kelly, said he finds it “appalling” that Trump had yet to donate any money to his supporters who were arrested on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol.

Since leaving office, Trump has continued to raise large sums of money from supporters with claims to fight election fraud and help elect Republicans. As of July, the last federal reporting date, Trump’s three major fundraising operations declared more than $100 million in cash on hand.

Tucker says he “finds it appalling” that none of the money that was sent to Trump by supporters to fund election audits or to help J6 defendants ever actually went where it was intended. He is shocked Trump kept all the money. pic.twitter.com/ngfEyn4Sny — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 2, 2021

Carlson understood he was likely to raise eyebrows with the remark as he asked Kelly:

People are going to be offended that I ask this, but I can’t control myself. What about the president on whose behalf they were gathered that day? Has anybody sent them money? The people around him, Brad Parscale, all these people are getting rich, right? Complaining that the last election was rigged, which it clearly was, obviously. And they’re making all this money and all these people are sending all this money down to Florida. But is any of that money going to defend these people who went to this rally on behalf of that candidate?

Kelly, who has been a key figure in spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and Jan. 6, responded by confirming Trump has done nothing to support the rioters:

Not that I know of. And I will say no. No. And it’s a question that I have been asking myself and I a lot of them have been asking too. A lot of them were there to support Trump. They were there to protest the election being taken from him unlawfully. But aside, really, from a few comments about political prisoners — he has said a few things about Ashli Babbitt — to my knowledge… no, there has not been any financial aide coming from anyone of a prominent position to help these peoeple.

“I just find that appalling,” Carlson said. “I really do. I really find that appalling.”

Kelly stirred controversy in the past by calling D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone, who was brutally beaten in the riot, a “crisis actor.” She has claimed on Fox News in the past that the FBI “instigated” the January 6th insurrection — a claim that Carlson himself has pushed and one that is central to his new series Patriot Purge.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com