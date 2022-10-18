Tulsi Gabbard, Democrat 5 Minutes Ago, is Now Endorsing Kari Lake and Reportedly Calling Biden Hitler

It’s only been a week since Tulsi Gabbard announced her departure from the Democratic Party, but she’s already endorsing far-Right Republicans and making her break with her old party complete.

The campaign for Arizona Republican Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake sent out an email on Monday, announcing that Gabbard will campaign with her at a young Republicans forum in Chandler, AZ. The email also suggests Gabbard will campaign for Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters as well, since he is also attending the event.

Tulsi Gabbard (billed as "former Democrat") to appear not just with Kari Lake but Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh as well pic.twitter.com/RbZq76JO33 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 18, 2022

Early on Tuesday, Gabbard took to Twitter and confirmed her endorsement of Lake, calling the Donald Trump-endorsed, election-denying candidate “a leader who puts people first, is fighting for border security, energy independence, public safety, and other policies that actually make life better and more affordable for the American people.”

For too long establishment leaders from both parties have sought to enrich themselves, play games, and build up their power while ignoring and even enabling the suffering of millions of hard-working Americans. Kari Lake is a leader who… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/TTpMiOsiSF — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2022

…elitist cabal of permanent Washington and the Military Industrial Complex, and their propagandists in the mainstream media. I look forward to supporting @KariLake ahead of these critical midterm elections. (3/3) — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2022

The Lake endorsement follows Gabbard’s campaigning for Don Bodluc, another Trump-endorsed Republican senate candidate who, until recently, claimed that the former president won the 2020 election. Beyond Gabbard simply rallying support for Republicans though, The Daily Beast reports that the former Hawaii congresswoman compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler.

The Beast reportedly obtained audio in which Gabbard claims Biden has a shared “mindset” with the Nazi dictator who started World War II and instigated the Holocaust. This allegedly happened at a Bolduc town hall event where Gabbard was speaking about Biden’s speech denouncing MAGA Republicans as a threat to American democracy.

“This is something that is, you know, throughout history, we look at authoritarian leaders and dictators in other countries,” Gabbard reportedly said. “I’m pretty sure they all believe they’re doing what’s best. Even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right? For the German race. In his own mind, he found a way to justify the means to meet his end. So when we have people with that mindset, well, you know we’ve got to do whatever it takes because, as President Biden said in that speech in Philadelphia, that those who supported Trump, those who didn’t vote for him are extremists and a threat to our democracy.”

