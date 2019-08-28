comScore

Twitter Goes Wild With Video of Bernie Hitting a Speed Bag — and the Bag Hitting Back

By Caleb HoweAug 28th, 2019, 3:13 pm

Sen. Bernie Sanders made some viral waves this week when a video was shared from a Vice News shoot showing the Independent Senator and presidential candidate taking a beating … from a speed bag.

Vice DC Correspondent Elizabeth Landers first shared a still photo from behind the scenes at the Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky.

But the real Twitter action was on the action shot, a video of Bernie getting clobbered by the speed bag he was sparring with.

Sanders’ reaction is the stuff of legend, and a thousand freeze frames and video retweets ensued. Naturally some took the chance for some partisan digs.

And it was cross-referenced with other trending vids.

But you have to wonder how no one set it to the Curb Your Enthusiasm music.

