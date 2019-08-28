Twitter Goes Wild With Video of Bernie Hitting a Speed Bag — and the Bag Hitting Back

Sen. Bernie Sanders made some viral waves this week when a video was shared from a Vice News shoot showing the Independent Senator and presidential candidate taking a beating … from a speed bag.

Vice DC Correspondent Elizabeth Landers first shared a still photo from behind the scenes at the Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky.

A little behind the scenes for our @vicenews shoot: in the Muhammad Ali Center, @BernieSanders took a few jabs at the speed bag, joking to his staff that he may need to get one to get out “my damn aggression” pic.twitter.com/GRLo6xzO0K — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) August 25, 2019

But the real Twitter action was on the action shot, a video of Bernie getting clobbered by the speed bag he was sparring with.

Sanders’ reaction is the stuff of legend, and a thousand freeze frames and video retweets ensued. Naturally some took the chance for some partisan digs.

This wouldn’t exactly strike fear in the minds of our adversaries. Imagine this guy sitting accross the table negotiating with world leaders? pic.twitter.com/FdErYWwAyo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2019

The relationship between cause and effect has always been difficult for socialists to grasp pic.twitter.com/M5qcJYsa8h — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 27, 2019

Speed bag meet wind bag. https://t.co/ldcnDEveLD — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 28, 2019

And it was cross-referenced with other trending vids.

This woman is the speed bag… the guy is Bernie… https://t.co/xD6cQU0NHq — Michael J Benn (@voteBENN) August 28, 2019

But you have to wonder how no one set it to the Curb Your Enthusiasm music.

