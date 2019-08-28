comScore

Beto O’Rourke Campaign Ejects Breitbart Reporter from Campus Event

By Morgan PhillipsAug 28th, 2019, 3:21 pm

Beto O’Rourke ‘s campaign ejected a Breitbart News reporter from a historically black college Tuesday as O’Rourke was giving an address.

A Benedict College campus police officer asked Breitbart reporter Joel Pollak to leave the event on behalf of O’Rourke’s team. Pollak said an O’Rourke staffer informed him he was being asked to leave because he had been “disruptive” at past events.

Pollak claimed he had covered two previous O’Rourke events and never caused a disturbance. During a press spray Monday, the reporter said he had accused O’Rourke of misrepresenting President Donald Trump’s comments in Charlottesville and asked this “was consistent with O’Rourke’s pledge to ‘heal’ and not ‘inflame’ divisions in this country.”

“Whether it’s dedicating an entire section of their website to “black crime,” inferring that immigrants are terrorists, or using derogatory terms to refer to LGBTQ people, Breitbart News walks the line between being news and being perpetrators of hate speech,” said O’Rourke’s press secretary Aleigha Cavalier. “Given this particular Breitbart employee’s previous hateful reporting and the sensitivity of the topics being discussed with students at an HBCU, a campaign staffer made the call to ask him to leave to ensure that the students attending the event felt comfortable and safe while sharing their experiences as young people of color.”

Responses were pretty mixed on whether this was the right call by Team Beto:

