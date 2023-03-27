Two Republicans Vote Against Bill Imposing Sanctions Over Forced Organ Harvesting in 413-2 Roll Call

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to pass legislation targeting forced organ harvesting on Monday. It passed 413 to 2.

The two lawmakers who voted against the measure are Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY). Nineteen House members did not vote.

“This bill imposes sanctions on persons (individuals and entities) involved in forced organ trafficking and authorizes the Department of State to revoke the passports of individuals convicted of certain crimes related to organ trafficking,” a summary of the legislation reads.

Greene and Massie have gained reputations for voting against seemingly inoffensive and bipartisan legislation. In February, the pair voted against a resolution mourning the tens of thousands of people who died in the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Massie drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump in 2020 when he voted against a $2 trillion Covid-19 relief bill.

Trump called him “a third rate Grandstander,” but later endorsed him for reelection.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry retweeted Trump to say, “Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole.”

Trump in turn retweeted Kerry, stating, “Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed!”

Massie joked about Kerry’s remark on Fox Business in September.

“He called me an asshole more than once,” the congressman said on air.

