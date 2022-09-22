‘He Called Me an A**hole More Than Once’: Republican Congressman Has to Be Reminded He’s On Air

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) had to be reminded on Fox Business Network on Thursday night after he noted John Kerry called him an “asshole.”

The eponymous host of Kennedy pointed to comments Kerry made about the Inflation Reduction Act at a conference earlier in the day.

“I’m not sure how much it has to do with inflation, but that’s ok,” he said. Kennedy noted the former secretary of state praised the bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in August.

“Let’s get sassy with Massie,” Kennedy said. “I know John Kerry is one of your favorite targets. Are you–”

“He called me an asshole more than once,” Massie interrupted, prompting Kennedy to chuckle.

“We’re on the air, congressman,” Kennedy said through laughter. “Did no one tell you?”

Kerry did indeed call Massie an “asshole” on Twitter after the congressman voted against a massive Covid-19 relief package in March 2020.

Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020

Then-President Donald Trump noticed Kerry’s missive and favorably retweeted it, stating, “Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed!”

The rift between Trump and Massie wasn’t irreparable, as the former president endorsed Massie in his 2022 Republican primary, which he won.

The bad blood between Massie and Kerry may stem from a viral exchange the two had during a 2019 House hearing about climate change.

