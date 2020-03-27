comScore

Trump Shares John Kerry’s Tweet Calling Rep. Massie an ‘A**hole’: Never Knew He Had ‘Good Sense of Humor’

By Josh FeldmanMar 27th, 2020, 2:05 pm

The House has passed the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill after bipartisan criticism of Congressman Thomas Massie over objections he raised, especially President Donald Trump’s call that he should be thrown out of the GOP:

In fact, the president appears to have been so ticked off by Massie’s stunt that he approvingly retweeted John Kerry calling the Kentucky Republican an “asshole.”

Kerry added in his tweet, “Finally, something the president and I can agree on!”

Trump approvingly shared Kerry’s tweet and said, “Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed!”

