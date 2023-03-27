Devine and Ingraham Battle Stephen Miller Over Trump’s Attacks on DeSantis: ‘Full of Grievance and Anger’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and a guest clashed with former President Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller over his attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Monday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host spoke with Miller and New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

Ingraham aired a clip of Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity during the previous hour in which the former president expressed frustration about DeSantis potentially challenging him for the Republican nomination. Trump has claimed it was his endorsement of DeSantis for governor in 2018 launched him into the position and raised his national profile.

The Fox News host has repeatedly indicated she’s not a fan of Trump’s attacks on the governor, and Monday was no exception.

“I know I’m going to offend people by saying it,” she said. “The country wants solutions.”

She stated Trump has the right policies, but he must not be “backward-looking” and not consumed by personal gripes.

“I’m going to say this until I’m blue in the face, Miranda,” Ingraham said.

“I 100% agree with you,” Devine replied. “And I hope you do continue to say that and I hope at some point Donald Trump does flip to the future instead of dwelling on the past because he looks like someone who is full of grievance and anger. Not like someone–like he was in 2016 and like we knew him as president. Really, a sunny person who focuses on serious issues and does them with panache – not someone who’s constantly dwelling on grievance.”

At one point Miller interjected.

“If I could just jump in here,” he implored. “Laura, the president has put forward a new policy plan every week.” His remark prompted this exchange:

INGRAHAM: Why isn’t he talking about them? MILLER It was two-thirds of his speech in Waco! It was three-quarters of his speech at CPAC! He did a full hour on policies in both of those addresses! [CROSSTALK] INGRAHAM: Stephen, nothing can be tweaked? Nothing? MILLER: I have not in my lifetime seen a candidate who’s put out more new policy in so short a period of time. INGRAHAM: Then talk about it! Talk about it every time you get! MILLER: Every single week! I was at the CPAC speech! It was an hour straight! INGRAHAM: I’m not talking about the CPAC speech. I’m talking about tonight.

Ingraham said she and Devine were simply offering “constructive criticism.”

Last week, Ingraham offered Trump advice on her show, stating he should “stop talking” about the 2020 presidential election he lost. Trump has falsely claimed it was stolen from him.

Watch above via Fox News.

