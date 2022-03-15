U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Doubts Evolution By Pointing to Existence of Apes: ‘Think About It’

Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker questioned the theory of evolution on Sunday by pointing to the existence of apes.

Walker, a former NFL running back who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, appeared at Sugar Hill Church in Georgia where he donned his amateur theologian hat while speaking with pastor Chuck Allen.

Here’s how that went:

WALKER: Remember Adam was there. Remember, Adam came there and then Eve came. So, somebody had to start it out. So that means there had to be a God. It wasn’t just some bomb blew up and started it out. Then, I’ll tell you something else I heard. Now think about this, because at one time, science said that man came from apes. Did it not? ALLEN: Every time I read or hear that, I think to myself, you just didn’t read the same Bible I did. WALKER: Well, this is what’s interesting, though. If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it. ALLEN: Now you’re getting too smart for us, Herschel. WALKER: No, no, think about this. We have evolution that is, we’ve gotten so intelligent that if that is true, why are there still apes?

It may surprise both men to learn that humans are in fact apes or “great apes,” as they are members of the Hominidae family of primates. The existence of other kinds of apes is not some point against evolution. If anything, it is indicative of the way populations of species can change over time, sometimes into new species.

A poll conducted last month shows Walker with a huge lead among Republican primary voters. Seventy percent of respondents said Walker is their preferred choice. The second place candidate notched six percent.

The winner of the primary will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.

Walker, who has also faced allegations of domestic violence, has not committed to any debates.

