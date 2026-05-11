Bill Maher and John Fetterman Gush Over Trump’s ‘Refreshing’ Honesty — Especially His Infamous ‘Quiet, Piggy’ Jab

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bill Maher and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) both applauded President Donald Trump for what Maher called the president’s “horrifying” but also “refreshing” honesty.

The two gave Trump kudos for speaking his mind — no matter what — during the Monday episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast.

“The honesty — as someone who loves honesty and has made my career about it as much as I could — there’s some level of it where you tip your hat and go ‘Wow, total honesty,'” Maher said.

Fetterman then said that the “ultimate” example was when Trump scolded a reporter to be “quiet, piggy” aboard Air Force One last year. The senator cracked up and threw up his hands after bringing it up. “That’s the president of America!’ Fetterman said as he laughed.

The two got onto the topic after Maher mentioned Trump ripping 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell during their interview last month, one day after the president was targeted in another assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump called her a “disgrace” after O’Donnell brought up the shooter’s manifesto, which referred to Trump as a “racist” and “pedophile;” the shooter appeared to be fueled by conspiracy theories about the president and dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Maher marveled at how “shockingly” honest Trump was about how he felt about O’Donnell.

“His reaction immediately was to her, ‘You’re a terrible person.’ And he didn’t just think it,” Maher said. “Like any politician, that’s exactly what they’re thinking. He just says it.”

He went on to say he doesn’t take it personally when Trump skewers him on social media, like the president did last week when he called Maher a “MORON” who “choked” his interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Real Time.

“I don’t get mad when he sends out these tweets anymore about me,” Maher explained, “because the next day I feel like it’s forgotten.”

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!