Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) compared President Donald Trump’s controversial call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to President George Washington’s 1794 treaty with Great Britain during his remarks at the fourth day of hearings, Wednesday.

“The American people sent us to Washington to solve problems, not to wage scorched earth political warfare against the other party. This impeachment is not helping the American people, it’s not a legitimate use of taxpayer dollars, and it’s definitely not improving our national security,” declared Nunes, adding, “Finally, the Democrats’ fake outrage that President Trump used his own channel to communicate with Ukraine.”

“I’ll remind my friends on the other side of the aisle that our first president George Washington directed his own diplomatic channels to secure a treaty with Great Britain,” he continued. “If my Democratic colleagues were around in 1794, they’d probably want to impeach him too.”

Watch above via CNN.

