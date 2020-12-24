WATCH: First Responders Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Dr. Anthony Fauci

Today is Christmas Eve. It also happens to be Dr. Anthony Fauci’s birthday, so a group of first responders surprised the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director by wishing him an early happy 80th.

Fauci was filmed as he left work on Wednesday night, and he was greeted by an applauding crowd of workers from the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad. The group sang “Happy Birthday” to the doctor, and as they exchanged “thank you’s,” they gathered for a photo while keeping on their masks.

As the year winds down, Fauci’s national prominence hardly diminished as he urged people to take precautions against the coronavirus throughout the holiday season. Fauci took Moderna’s covid vaccine earlier this week to help build up trust in the national inoculation rollout, and as he celebrates his birthday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing to have the date officially recognized as “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day.”

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

Watch above, via The Hill.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]