Dr. Anthony Fauci again warned about the need for Americans to protect themselves during the winter as he said on CNN Tuesday he is not trying to “cancel Christmas.”

The vaccine rollout is underway, and Fauci said on Fox News earlier in the day that Operation Warp Speed will go down in history as a great success.

But the pandemic is still raging across the country. The United States has reached over 18 million total covid cases this week, and the deal toll has reached over 300,000.

Wolf Blitzer asked Fauci, “What precautions should everyone watching — should Americans be taking right now to best protect themselves during this holiday season?”

Fauci reiterated that people need to continue wearing masks and avoid gatherings and wash hands.

“I know everyone wants to get back to the time when Christmas was a situation where you could have many, many guests indoor congregating, having fun together. The situation is different now,” he said.

He then made a point of pushing back on the suggestion he’s trying to “cancel” Christmas.

“Whenever I talk about being careful, someone will say, ‘Well, he wants to cancel Christmas.’ I don’t want to do that. I want people to be more careful,” Fauci said. “I want them to limit traveling to the extent possible. And when you congregate, try to do it with a limited number of people… If we can do that now and get through this season, enjoy it to the extent that you can, but it’s not going to be the way a normal Christmas season is.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

