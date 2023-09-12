WATCH: Gaetz Threatens to Remove McCarthy as Speaker Even After He Caves to Demands on Biden Impeachment

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) spoke on the House floor Tuesday and threatened yet again to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his office, despite McCarthy caving to hard-right pressure just hours earlier to launch an impeachment inquiry into Presiden Joe Biden.

Gaetz, a hardline pro-MAGA congressman, has been grabbing headlines for weeks as he loudly voiced frustration with McCarthy’s leadership, even going so far as to try and recruit Democrats to his cause to vote to remove McCarthy.

“On this very floor in January, the whole world witnessed a historic contest for House speaker, I rise today to serve notice. Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role,” Gaetz said to begin his speech.

“The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair,” Gaetz added, referring to a key concession he received from McCarthy – that a motion to vacate to the speaker can be initiated by just one member.

“We have had no vote on term limits or on balanced budgets as the agreement demanded and required. There has been no full release of the January 6th tapes, as you promised. There has been insufficient accountability for the Biden crime family, and instead of cutting spending to raise the debt limit, you relied on budgetary gimmicks and rescissions so that you ultimately ended up serving as the valet to underwrite Biden’s debt and advance his spending agenda,” Gaetz continued, adding:

Mr. Speaker, you boasted in January that we would use the power of the subpoena and the power of the purse. But here we are eight months later, and we haven’t even sent the first subpoenae to Hunter Biden. That’s how you know that the rushed and, you know, somewhat rattled performance you just saw from the speaker isn’t real. At this point, during Democrat control over the House of Representatives, they had already brought in Don Junior three times, and we haven’t even said the first subpoena to Hunter Biden. Power of the subpoena and power of the purse, the only thing 118th Congress is known for at this point is electing Kevin McCarthy speaker and underwriting Biden’s debt. And unfortunately, there’s only one of those things we can remediate at this time.

Gaetz finished his speech with a laundry list of demands for McCarthy, similar to the grievances he listed above, and made clear he would move to vacate the speaker if his demands were not immediately met. The Florida congressman later tweeted out his speech and added, “I know that Washington isn’t a town where people are known for keeping their word. Speaker McCarthy, I’m here to hold you to yours.”

Watch the full clip above.

