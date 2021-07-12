In what wasn’t quite the modern political media equivalent of the “Clash of the Titans,” James O’Keefe followed CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan around a summer CPAC-related event in an effort to confirm what the Project Veritas founder sees as the cable news outlet’s bias.

O’Keefe is known for his duplicitous tactics of secretly recording conversations with low-level employees at CNN which he then promotes as evidence of bad journalism. On the other hand, O’Sullivan is a proper journalist known best for interviewing Trump supporters who are willfully offering their often baseless and unhinged views, parroting the former president, Donald Trump.

The video was published on YouTube with the breathless headline “CNN Correspondent Donie O’Sullivan cowers away, winces, and hides from James O’Keefe,” designed to paint O’Sullivan in the least charitable way.

“You know you look like a coward, right now,” O’Keefe is heard telling a stoic O’Sullivan, who shows zero interest in engaging with O’Keefe. “You put your wine down, you go to the elevator, you’re running away from me,” as the CNN reporter seeks to get out of O’Keefe’s sudden spotlight. “That’s the cone of silence Zucker has over you,” he continued, citing CNN president Jeff Zucker who has been a previous target of O’Keefe’s nontraditional reporting style.

Much to O’Keefe’s apparent chagrin, O’Sullivan never engages with his nemesis, perhaps abiding by the long-standing American tradition in journalism of never becoming the story. One could argue that the CNN reporter may have chosen to engage with O’Keefe, but given the lack of control over any post-production of the video, it’s impossible to fault O’Sullivan for staying silent.

After the CNN reporter was ushered out from public view, O’Keefe held court to the various assembled CPAC goers, reveling in the attention he was getting from those assembled in what appeared to be a hotel lobby.

Later, during CPAC, O’Keefe once again revealed his affinity for dancing, where he publicly showed what can be fairly called curious movements on the dance floor. To wit:

Don Jr. must’ve slipped something into Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe’s drink at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/weNq62rCsW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 10, 2021

Watch above via YouTube.

