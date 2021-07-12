CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan has quickly earned a terrific reputation for sober coverage of pro-Trump events and rallies. On Sunday he filed a report to Jim Acosta which featured a number of attendees at CPAC who openly reiterated some of the most specious claims made by former President Donald Trump.

This weekend saw another conference of the Conservative Political Action Committee, this one in Dallas, which culminated in Trump giving a predictable speech in which he again baselessly claimed, for a countless number of times, that he lost the 2020 election because it was rigged or stolen.

O’Sullivan interviewed a number of subjects who repeated Trump’s claims, almost verbatim, showing just how effective the rhetorical device of repetition can be for those who are willfully misinformed or may lack critical thinking skills.

The CNN reporter asked one attendee whether she accepted Trump lost the election. The attendee replied, “I accept that on paper things happened to make it appear that way. I don’t know what would have happened. I find it very questionable that he lost given the support that he had.”

Another CPAC-goer insisted that Trump had nothing to do with the events of January 6th. “He didn’t invoke any kind of violence,” she said. “Multiple people attended and a few crazies got crazy.”

There was one individual who did accept Trump lost the election but believed “there are some discrepancies, and those will be revealed at some point,” but she was followed by another attendee with insisted that Trump would be reinstated as president this year, “as soon as the election is overturned for the election fraud,” despite the fact that is nearly impossible from a constitutional perspective.

Watch above via CNN.

