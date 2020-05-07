In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Tara Reade detailed the struggles she’s gone through since going public about a sexual assault allegation against Former Vice President Joe Biden and “wishes” he would withdraw from the presidential race. Kelly also asked if Reade wanted an apology, and she responded, “it’s a little late.”

“It’s been stunning how some of his surrogates have been saying really horrible things about me, to me on social media,” Reade said. “He hasn’t himself. There’s a measure of hypocrisy with the campaign saying it’s safe.”

“All my social media has been hacked. All of my personal information has been dragged through,” Reade continued. “Every person that maybe has a gripe against me whether it be an ex-boyfriend or an ex-landlord or whatever it may be has been able to have a platform rather than me.”

Reade also said she’s received death threats for being thought at as a Russian agent and a “traitor to America.”

“I wish he would [withdraw],” Reade said of Biden running for President in 2020. “But he won’t. I wish he would.”

Back in March, Reade used an interview with The Hill.TV to claim Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, when she worked for him during his tenure in the U.S. Senate. Reade previously joined other women who called out Biden’s physical conduct over the years, though her assault claims go beyond other past allegations about Biden’s conduct.

Reade’s allegations shadowed Biden in the last few weeks due to accounts from her ex-neighbor and her deceased mother that added context to her story. This, in turn, set off a political firestorm — leading to debate about how this will impact the 2020 election.

Biden addressed Reade’s claims a week ago in an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe. The ex-veep insisted to Mika Brzezinski that his encounter with Reade “never, never happened,” and he also released a statement asking the National Archives to “identify any record of the complaint [Reade] alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.”

There was a great deal of intrigue following Biden’s interview about where Reade would give her first major, on-camera response to his denial of her claims. Reade reportedly was in talks to do interviews with Fox News’ Chris Wallace and CNN’s Don Lemon, but both of them were cancelled — the latter, said Lemon, amid security concerns.

