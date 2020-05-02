Biden Accuser Tara Reade Reportedly Canceled Fox News Sunday Interview ‘Abruptly’

The woman accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, Tara Reade, reportedly cancelled a planned appearance on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace “abruptly.”

“We never confirmed the interview or the New York Times story and we don’t provide details on the booking process,” a Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite when reached for comment.

Atlantic writer Edward-Isaac Dovere reported that Reade told Fox she was cancelling after Joe Biden’s Friday interview with Mika Brzezinski.

NEWS – Tara Reade abruptly canceled the interview she was scheduled to record on Friday afternoon with Chris Wallace for @FoxNewsSunday, to air Sunday morning. Reade told Fox on Friday, sometime after @JoeBiden‘s interview with @morningmika. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 2, 2020

The Times first reported on Thursday the news that Reade was in talks to appear on Fox. Dovere added, “Fox News had been very excited about booking Reade, given that it would have been her first network television interview. Wallace was getting ready for the conversation.”

The former vice president denied assaulting Reade in a statement on Friday,”While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny.”

Reade alleged that as a junior staffer in then Senator Joe Biden’s office 27 years ago, Biden had pushed her against a wall and “used his knee to spread open my legs” and “put his fingers inside me.”

