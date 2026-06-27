CNN Mainstay Anderson Cooper Bristles Over Possible Bari Weiss Takeover at CNN: Report

CNN’s biggest star is reportedly voicing his unwillingness to work for CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who could have some major oversight of CNN after an expected merger with Paramount.

Michael M. Grynbaum and Benjamin Mullin reported in The New York Times on Saturday about heightened tensions at CNN as employees wait for a merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of CNN, to go through in the next few weeks.

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison — whose billionaire father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is a major Trump donor — made major waves at CBS after installing Weiss as head of the network, despite her lack of television news experience. Headline-making drama unfolded when recently-ousted 60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley publicly objected to the direction of the news network under Weiss.

CNN employees are now facing similar anxieties, according to The Times.

Weiss could end up with some level of oversight for CNN, though Ellison has reportedly considered teaming her up with a more-seasoned network vet, according to people familiar with the situation.

Anderson Cooper has said behind-the-scenes that he has no interest in working with Weiss, according to The Times. Cooper briefly worked with Weiss at 60 Minutes before leaving in May after 20 years as a correspondent.

A spokesperson for Cooper declined to comment to The Times.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Ellison insisted CNN will maintain its editorial independence after the merger. Ellison’s Skydance officially merged with Paramount last year, making this the second major media takeover by Ellison in the span of just a couple years.

“CNN is an incredible brand with an incredible team, and we absolutely believe in the independence that needs to be maintained for those incredible journalists, and we want to support that going forward,” Ellison said. “Editorial independence will absolutely be maintained. It is maintained at CBS, it will be maintained at CNN.”

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