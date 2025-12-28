‘What a Dumb Question!’ Trump Scolds Reporter Pressing Him While Greeting Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump got upset with a reporter for asking a “dumb question” less than two minutes after greeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of his Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday, as the two leaders are working on a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine War.

The TV microphones barely picked up the male reporter’s voice — but he appeared to be asking Trump if he was “prepared to sign security documents today.”

Trump was irritated by the question, stopping himself mid-sentence to bash the reporter.

“Well, it depends on what the security agreements — what a dumb question. Nobody even knows what the security agreement is going to say,” Trump said. “But there will be a security agreement, it’ll be a strong agreement, and the European nations are very much involved in that. They’ll be involved in protection, etc.”

The president then told a female reporter a moment before that he has no deadline for ending the war — he just wants it to end ASAP. Trump said there was “nothing more important” to him.

The Trump-Zelensky meeting comes after the Ukrainian leader shared an updated 20-point peace plan this week, which included security guarantees and a deal to change contested territories into a demilitarized free economic zone.

“I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine,” Trump wrote. “The meeting will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago. Press is invited.”

When asked about this new plan, Trump told Politico the Ukrainian president “doesn’t have anything until I approve it,” adding, “So we’ll see what he’s got.”

Trump also spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin before Zelensky arrived on Sunday. He told reporters in front of Mar-a-Lago that he planned on calling Putin back after the meeting to continue “pretty complex, but not that complex” negotiations.

The president warmly greeted Zelensky with a big handshake when he arrived; the Ukrainian leader was wearing a black dress shirt and black overcoat.

Trump praised Zelensky and said his country has endured a brutal war for nearly four years. He said Ukraine has done some “very strong attacks” against Russia and that he was not saying that “negatively.”

“There have been some explosions in various parts of Russia, and it looks to me like, I don’t know, it didn’t come from the Congo,” Trump continued. “I don’t think it came from the United States of America. It possibly came from Ukraine, but I haven’t asked that question — maybe I won’t bother asking.

