Rescue Helicopters Hit by Iranian Fire During Daring Mission to Find Downed Pilot

Two U.S. military HH-60W helicopters deployed in a high-risk search-and-rescue mission over Iran were struck by Iranian fire as they sought to recover aircrew from a downed fighter jet.

A U.S. official confirmed to NBC News that the helicopters were involved in efforts to locate crew members from an F-15E Strike Eagle shot down over Iranian territory. Despite coming under fire, the official said, all service members aboard the helicopters were reported safe. One F-15E crew member was rescued by the team, while the fate of the second remains unclear as U.S. forces continue an intensive recovery effort.

The F-15E was brought down on Friday, according to U.S. and Israeli officials, marking the first known loss of an U.S. combat aircraft in hostile territory since the conflict began last month.

Open-source imagery circulating online appeared to show U.S. helicopters and C-130 tanker aircraft operating over Iranian territory. Major networks, including NBC and CNN, shared the following clip of a C-130 refuelling both helicopters in the air:

A further video circulating reportedly recorded in Iran from the ground appears to show one helicopter taking small arms fire from individuals identified as local police, per analyst @OSINTTechnical, as it flies across a field during the mission. The clip was retweeted by New York Times journalist Christiaan Triebert.

Footage of Iranian police firing small arms at a pair of USAF HH-60Ws searching for the downed F-15E crew earlier today. pic.twitter.com/9SwhyhY1Aw — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 3, 2026

At roughly the same time the F-15E was downed, a separate U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog crashed in the Persian Gulf region near the Strait of Hormuz. The pilot of that aircraft was safely recovered.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!