Trump Official Brags On Fox News: ‘I Don’t Think Small Business Owners Have Ever Been So Excited to Pay Their Taxes!’

A Trump administration official credited the president with making small business owners “excited” to pay their taxes thanks to tax cuts and less regulation.

Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration, told Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures that “small business optimism is above its 52-year average.”

Loeffler said a lot of the optimism is due to the Working Families Tax Cut in Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Small businesses finally have certainty about what their tax rate’s going to be,” Loeffler said. “That 20% pass-through deduction, now the 179 expensing that means higher limits on the ability to expense immediately for purchases they make in capital equipment, and also R&D expensing.”

Those factors, according to Loeffler, actually have small business owners jazzed about writing a check to Uncle Sam.

“I don’t think small business owners have ever been so excited to pay their taxes thanks to President Trump!” Loeffler said. “He brought us the blue collar boom in his first term, and now he’s going to add to that the small business boom.”

Host Cheryl Casone, in for Maria Bartiromo, asked Loeffler about “those onerous federal regulations under the Biden administration,” and whether removing them “could be another way to boost the health of small business.”

“Absolutely. Regulation is a tax on a small business, and under President Trump in his first year, about $200 billion in regulations have been cut,” Loeffler said.

The SBA’s goal for 2026 is “to make sure that small businesses are able to have relief after four very active years of regulating under Joe Biden that heaped trillions of dollars on the backs of small businesses,” Loeffler said. “So, we’re leading a strike force at the SBA to roll back even more regulations.”

Loeffler has been criticized for aggressively cutting staff at the SBA, and for rolling back Biden administration changes “aimed at easing access to credit for the smallest enterprises,” The New York Times reported.

“The changes are especially problematic for Black, Hispanic and immigrant entrepreneurs,” the report continued. “In the name of eradicating diversity, equity and inclusion practices, the Small Business Administration is shedding programs aimed at helping disadvantaged businesses, including those run by women.”

Watch above via Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News.