White House Boosts Post Calling Joe Kent a ‘Loser’ and ‘Crazed Egomaniac’ After He Resigns in Protest From Trump Admin

President Donald Trump’s White House boosted a post describing Joe Kent as a “loser” and a “crazed egomaniac” after Kent resigned from the Trump administration in protest over its war with Iran on Tuesday.

Shortly after Kent announced his resignation and accused Trump of going to war on behalf of Israel, special assistant to the president and White House rapid response director Jake Schneider retweeted a post attacking the former Trump official with insults.

“Joe Kent is a crazed egomaniac who was often at the center of national security leaks, while rarely (never?) producing any actual work,” read the rant, which was published by former Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich and reposted by Schneider. “He spent all of his time working to subvert the chain of command and undermine the President of the United States. This isn’t some principled resignation—he just wanted to make a splash before getting canned. What a loser.”

Budowich’s post was also reposted by Department of Education senior adviser Noah Pollak, who previously served as the executive director of the Emergency Committee for Israel.

Kent announced his resignation from the Trump administration on Tuesday, writing that he could not “in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he said in a letter to the president. “Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

Kent continued, “As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives. I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for.”

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