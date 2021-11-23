Women’s March Apologizes for ‘$14.92’ in Email: ‘Oversight on Our Part to Not Make the Connection to a Year of Colonization’

The Women’s March issued an apology on Twitter Tuesday after asking subscribers to donate $14.92 to the organization in a fundraising email earlier in the day.

The email subject line read “$14.92” and the body of the email said, “We have an important favor to ask.” Subscribers to the Women’s March email list were then asked if they’d be willing to donate $14.92.

In the year 1492, of course, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue and enslaved and killed indigenous peoples in the Americas. Nearly 530 years have gone by since then, but apparently the number 1492 – in any form – is triggering for some. Not long after sending the email, the Women’s March tweeted an apology:

We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week. It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving. — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 23, 2021

Women’s March says it “is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.”

