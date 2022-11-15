‘You Lost Again Donald!’: Plane Trolls Mar-a-Lago With Pro-DeSantis Banner Hours Ahead of Trump ‘Announcement’

A pilot trolled former President Donald Trump at his South Florida residence and golf club Tuesday with a banner pushing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) as the 2024 Republican Party nominee.

It is not clear who ordered the flight and banner, but Michael Bender of the New York Times shared a snap of it on Twitter just after 4 p.m. ET.

“YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD!” the banner reads. “#DESANTIS 2024.”

Airplane flying this banner over Mar-a-Lago right now: “You lost again Donald! #DeSantis2024” pic.twitter.com/FX2VwE2iVj — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) November 15, 2022

Trump is widely expected to announce Tuesday evening he is launching a third bid for the White House after he lost reelection in 2020. Trump first teased the speech on Nov. 7 while he campaigned for then-Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

“Two years ago we were a great nation and we will be a great nation again,” he told a crowd in Ohio amid speculation he would throw his hat in the ring before the midterms. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Florida.”

Reuters reported Trump will announce his 2024 candidacy in an attempt to take an early upper hand on potential GOP rivals – including DeSantis, who has not announced any plans to run for president after he was elected to a second term as Florida’s governor last Tuesday.

After Republicans underperformed in the midterms, many on the right were quick to write Trump off as having been responsible for a failure to reach independent voters. The former president quickly lashed out at DeSantis, who he has now branded “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

A poll released after the midterms shows DeSantis leading Trump by double digits in a number of key battleground states.

Trump will begin his remarks from Mar-a-Lago at 9 p.m. ET.

