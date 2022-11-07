Trump Teases ‘Very Big Announcement’ on Nov. 15 During Ohio Rally – Strongly Suggesting He’s Running Again

Former President Donald Trump teased an announcement Monday that is sure to fuel speculation he intends to launch a third bid for the White House.

Monday night during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, for Republican Senate Candidate J.D. Vance, Trump vowed he will be making a “very big announcement” from his Mar-a-Lago home and resort next Tuesday.

Trump bemoaned the state of the country under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

“Two years ago we were a great nation and we will be a great nation again,” he said. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Florida.”

Rumors began to circulate earlier in the day that Trump might launch another bid for the White House at the Ohio event. Johnathan Swan of Axios first reported the declaration was a possibility Monday morning.

“Based calls/texts all morning, Trump/Vance rally in Ohio will be [very] closely watched by [Republicans],” Swan tweeted. “Speculation has reached a point of absurdity at this point but many [Republicans] of varying degrees of closeness to Trump are anticipating accelerated announcement based on his recent private comments.”

Based calls/texts all morning, Trump/Vance rally in Ohio will be v closely watched by Rs. Speculation has reached a point of absurdity at this point but many Rs of varying degrees of closeness to Trump are anticipating accelerated announcement based on his recent private comments — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 7, 2022

The Washington Post also reported Monday that sources close to the 45th president said he was considering a run:

Trump told people close to him Monday that he might announce his candidacy at a rally scheduled for Monday night in Ohio, according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential conversations, prompting a chain of phone calls from party leaders who have tried for months to keep him from announcing until after the midterms. Some of his advisers began communicating to others Monday that efforts needed to be made to talk him out of announcing, two of these people said, while other advisers were egging him on to jump in.

According to the Post, Trump was asked to wait to make such an announcement by Republicans who did not want it to distract voters ahead of the midterms.

The former president’s announcement comes on the heels of a critical comment he made over the weekend about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R). Trump was bragging about a poll showing him leading in a hypothetical primary when he took a shot at DeSantis.

“There it is, Trump at 71,” Trump said. “Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent.” Trump repeated the stats on Monday, by referring to the governor by his actual name.

DeSantis has not declared his intention to seek the GOP’s nomination in 2024, but is viewed as perhaps the one person who can challenge Trump in a primary. Trump’s attack was viewed among many conservatives as unnecessary and divisive.

The Florida Republican is currently seeking a second term as governor.

