‘You Need to Shut Up’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Why She Called Lauren Boebert a ‘Nasty Little B*tch’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offered new details on her spat with Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after the insult-fueled confrontation between the two congresswomen on the House floor.

The hard-right representatives had a confirmed brush during the censure of Adam Schiff (D-CA) when Greene accused Boebert of copying her with her own frivolous move to impeach President Joe Biden. The fight also dealt with statements that the two made about each other in public, and it reportedly reached a high point when Greene told Boebert, “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you, but you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me.”

The blow-up was first covered by The Daily Beast, and Greene called their report on the quarrel “impressively correct.” Greene also spoke with Semafor, where she doubled down on the insults to Boebert by saying there was “absolutely not” a chance of reconciliation after what happened.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” said Greene.

Part of the confrontation was captured on video, so Greene clarified the details on that by saying “I was sitting down, and so I stood up and I said, ‘I’m happy to clarify my public statements to your face. I told her exactly what I think about her.” She also accused Boebert of copying her again, claiming the Colorado rep is doing it to drive up her fundraising.

More from the fight via Semafor:

Greene said that at one point in the fight, parts of which were caught from afar on video, Boebert accused the Georgia lawmaker of accidentally spitting on her lip. Then, toward the end of the exchange, Boebert tried to re-engage her, but she cut the conversation off. “I said ‘you need to shut up because the only person that’s recognized to speak right now is Luna,’” she told Semafor, referring to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who was then giving a speech on the floor.

