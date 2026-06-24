‘You’re Smiling and Laughing’: Trump Calls Out Reporter’s Reaction After He Trashed Mayor of London

President Donald Trump quipped a British reporter could not contain her laughter after he bashed outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and “incompetent” London Mayor Sadiq Khan while taking questions at the White House on Wednesday.

“You know, I got along well with Starmer,” Trump said. “I disagreed with Starmer, I said you have two problems: immigration and energy — and crime. Crime.”

The female British reporter smiled and nodded her head as Trump spoke.

“you have a terrible mayor of London, by the way,” Trump continued. “I don’t want to cause any problems, but your mayor of London is grossly incompetent, a bad person, and a horrible representative for your country.”

He then told her, “You know that, that’s why you’re smiling and laughing.”

She nodded her head and appeared to agree with the president.

Trump kept going on about British politics for another minute, blasting Khan for being a “horror show” and Starmer for his poor job on immigration, energy, and crime.

This wasn’t the first time the president ripped Starmer on those issues. He also slammed Starmer for not doing enough in his view to help the U.S. in the war against Iran earlier this year.

“We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won!” Trump told Starmer, after the prime minister was debating whether to send the U.K.’s two active aircraft carriers to the Middle East.

Trump last weekend jumped on social media to predict Starmer would step down, following several news reports his exit was imminent.

“He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!” Trump said on June 21.

Starmer announced his resignation the following day.

Trump joked about his prediction helping push Starmer out on Wednesday.

“Remember I said he was leaving?” Trump said. “I wonder if that nudged him out.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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