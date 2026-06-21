President Donald Trump celebrated the political demise of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and seemed to jump the gun by revealing the embattled leader “will resign.”

Multiple reports indicate that Starmer is on the brink of stepping down. But according to the BBC, 10 Downing Street has reiterated as recently as this morning that Starmer is vowing to fight on.

Nonetheless, Trump seems to consider Starmer’s resignation a fait accompli. In a Sunday morning post to Truth Social, the president reveled in Starmer’s political downfall — and spoke about him in the past tense.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom,” Trump wrote. “He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!”

Piers Morgan was among those who noted Trump seemed to announce Starmer’s resignation “before Starmer has confirmed it himself.”

“The final humiliation,” Morgan wrote on X.

BREAKING: President Trump confirms Keir Starmer is resigning as Prime Minister… before Starmer has confirmed it himself. The final humiliation. pic.twitter.com/yz33xD4rPt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 21, 2026

Trump and Starmer have had a rocky relationship. Back in March, the president called out Starmer for not being more supportive of the U.S. efforts in Iran.

“He hasn’t been supportive and I think it’s a big mistake,” Trump said. He added, “Unfortunately, Keir is not Winston Churchill.”

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!