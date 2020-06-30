Fox News and CNN split the total day and primetime ratings in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic this past weekend, scoring a full-day sweep on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In total audience, Fox News swept the weekend across both dayparts and the on Monday it dominated in ratings — overall and in the demo — and had the top two primetime shows in all of television.

On Saturday, Fox News topped total day ratings with 1.49 million overall viewers and and 262,000 in the demo, according to Nielsen Media Research. That surpassed CNN’s 1.03 million total viewers and 234,000 in the demo and MSNBC’s 837,000 overall and 113,000 in the demo. On Sunday, CNN and Fox News switched places in the A25 –54 rankings, with the former posting 263,000 viewers to the latter’s 225,000. MSNBC trailed behind with 140,000. In overall total day audience on Sunday, Fox News’ 1.31 million beat CNN’s 1.08 million and MSNBC’s 806,000.

In weekend primetime, Fox News pulled far ahead of its rivals on Saturday with 2.56 million overall viewers and 363,000 in the demo. The network’s Saturday win was paced by The Greg Gutfeld Show, which notched the best total and A25 – 54 audience in cable news across the entire weekend, with 2.62 million total viewers and 418,000 in the demo. CNN’s Saturday primetime numbers were almost exactly half of Fox’s in overall audience, with 1.29 million, and the network also came in second with 283,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s ratings came in a distant third with 741,000 overall and 140,000 in the demo. On Sunday, however, CNN scored a strong primetime victory in the demo with 347,000, outdistancing Fox’s 254,000 and MSNBC’s 144,000.

On Monday, Fox News won both overall and A25 – 54 viewers across total day and primetime, thanks to Tucker Carlson Tonight (4.28 million; 802,000) and Hannity (4.15 million; 691,000), which ranked number one and two in both cable news and all of television. The network averaged 2.11 million in total viewers and 367,000 in the demo from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Monday, and soared to 3.93 million total viewers and 674,000 in the demo in primetime. CNN came in second in the demo across total day and primetime with 294,000 and 422,000, respectively, beating MSNBC’s 247,000 and 401,000 figures. In overall viewers, however, MSNBC turned the tables with 1.66 million in total day and 2.75 million in primetime, beating out CNN’s 1.19 million and 1.71 million, respectively.

