The Big Picture

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is ten days away, and the newsletter class spent Wednesday asking an uncomfortable question: when an administration wages war on the press, do you still invite them to the party? Jeff Shell’s abrupt exit from Paramount gave the trade press plenty to chew on, with sources suggesting his colleagues were relieved to see him go. The podcast M&A market is in full frenzy following the TBPN-OpenAI deal, with dealmakers naming the next targets. And the Iran ceasefire touched off a media split — conservative outlets said the press overcorrected on war crime warnings, while left-leaning newsletters called it a strategic humiliation for Trump. All that, plus the Oscar calendar is staying put in March and Hollywood’s publicists are not happy about it.

Today’s sources: Status | Page Six Hollywood | Puck | The Ankler | The Ankler/Like & Subscribe | The Bulwark | To the Contrary | Newsbusters | Politico Playbook | Tubefilter | The Free Press | Simon Owens | CJR | Poynter

Top Story

THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER INVITES ITS TORMENTORS

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner arrives April 25, and with President Donald Trump attending for the first time as a sitting president, news organizations are quietly wrestling with a question that has no clean answer: do you invite the people who are trying to destroy you?

Status’s Natalie Korach did the most reported work on this Wednesday, reaching out to ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, MS NOW, NBC News, and Politico — all of which declined to comment on their guest lists. The silence, Korach noted, was itself telling. “It’s entirely hypocritical to invite administration officials who consistently attack the media,” one former network executive told Status, calling it “absurd.”

The sharpest concrete detail: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — who booted journalists from the Pentagon and used Iran war briefings to attack reporters — has been invited by CBS News to attend the dinner itself, Status reported (citing a person familiar with the plans, as first reported by Breaker). New CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss also plans to attend. A CBS News staffer called it “deeply disappointing,” while another told Status it felt like an “access play.”

The same day, Hegseth held a Pentagon briefing that underscored why his WHCD invitation landed so poorly. Poynter’s Tom Jones, citing Washington Post military reporter Dan Lamothe, noted that Hegseth called on One America News, Just the News, The Daily Wire, The Daily Caller, and Real America’s Voice — then turned around and criticized ABC’s Luis Martinez for asking a straightforward question about the Strait of Hormuz. “Of course, it’s ABC,” Hegseth said, calling the question “an indictment framed as a question.” He also scolded an NBC reporter for calling out from the back of the room — where much of the traditional press corps has assigned seats. As this newsletter wrote, CBS isn’t merely hosting a political figure it finds uncomfortable: it is hosting the official most directly responsible for restricting CBS’s own journalists.

Page Six Hollywood‘s Ian Mohr had separately reported that networks are worried about putting their top anchors in the line of fire, with a source noting that Trump “does his rallies, but the reporters are in the back.” With mentalist Oz Pearlman headlining instead of a comedian — a deliberate choice to blunt the political edge — the evening already feels pre-neutered.

Not everyone is playing along. Status itself has chosen not to invite or grant admission to administration officials. HuffPost went further, skipping the dinner entirely. “HuffPost refuses to celebrate journalism and laugh alongside an administration and president that regularly attacks the free press,” a person familiar with the decision told Status.

The through-line that the newsletter class is dancing around: news organizations have spent 15 months covering an administration that has sued their outlets, stripped the correspondents’ association of its traditional press pool authority, and defunded public media — and are now deciding whether to pour them a drink at a party celebrating the First Amendment.

TAKEAWAY: The real story isn’t who gets invited to the WHCD — it’s that news executives are still reaching for the comfort of “bipartisan tradition” while the administration they’re normalizing has made shredding tradition its entire brand. CBS inviting Hegseth isn’t neutral. It’s a choice.

Three Takes

THE MEDIA’S IRAN WAR WHIPLASH

The two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran — announced Tuesday night after Trump posted an extraordinary Truth Social threat — sent the newsletter class in three different directions Wednesday.

Newsbusters argued the press badly overcorrected. When Trump’s threat didn’t result in mass civilian casualties, CNN pivoted to suggesting his words themselves were a war crime. “CNN This Morning shifted to suggest President Trump’s words, itself, were a war crime, since he did not bomb Iranian civilians into oblivion,” Nicholas Spinnato wrote. Newsbusters’ Jorge Bonilla also flagged that CNN’s Erin Burnett immediately invoked “TACO” — Trump Always Chickens Out — after the ceasefire announcement, calling it a predictable pattern driven by “Trump derangement.” The conservative media watchdog’s broader critique: the press spent 30 hours catastrophizing, then couldn’t adjust when the catastrophe didn’t materialize.

Charlie Sykes at To the Contrary landed in a different place entirely. Leaning on analyst Phillips O’Brien, Sykes called the ceasefire terms a “complete strategic failure” — Iran gets to keep enriching uranium, retains control of the Strait of Hormuz, receives U.S. compensation for war damage, and faces the lifting of all sanctions. O’Brien wrote that Iran “has basically proposed a detailed plan for its victory and Trump has accepted it as the basis of negotiations,” a framing Sykes endorsed in full. His bottom line: Trump’s “complete victory” claim is “complete bullshit,” and the newsletter class’s relief at the ceasefire risks memory-holing a genuine geopolitical defeat.

Jonathan V. Last at The Bulwark staked out the told-you-so position. Based on his preview, Last signaled from the outset that the war wouldn’t be quick, that Iran would absorb punishment and then extract concessions, and that Trump would ultimately have to pay them to exit. His value proposition: while cable news was catastrophizing in real time, The Bulwark was seeing around the corner. The implication for media watchers — the newsletters that did analytical work outperformed the outlets doing wall-to-wall breaking news theater.

TAKEAWAY: The newsletters covered the same 48 hours and reached three mutually exclusive verdicts. That’s not a sign of a rich media ecosystem doing its job — it’s a sign that the press has no shared framework for evaluating what actually happened. When everyone has a take and nobody has the facts, the audience loses.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Puck, Dylan Byers

THE GREENBERGER BET: POLITICO GOES ALL-IN ON VIDEO: Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner has named Jonathan Greenberger, a former ABC News executive producer, as Politico’s next global editor-in-chief, succeeding co-founder John Harris on May 1. Byers reports that Döpfner grew so disenchanted with the traditional print-veteran candidates that he nearly restarted the search from scratch — ultimately betting on a TV news background to accelerate Politico’s multiplatform ambitions. The mandate: find the next Dasha Burns, develop camera-ready talent, and formalize Politico’s international business into something more than siloed regional operations. … QUOTE (unnamed source): “Mathias sees Jonathan as ‘the guy who brought in Dasha.” … QUICK TAKE: Döpfner is essentially betting that Politico’s future looks more like a prestige cable network than a legacy political newspaper — a wager that will be tested the moment Greenberger’s first big hire lands.

Ankler/Like & Subscribe, Natalie Jarvey

PODCAST M&A FRENZY: ‘EVERYONE’S FOR SALE’: The TBPN-OpenAI deal — reported at a “low hundreds of millions” — has touched off what Natalie Jarvey calls a land grab for distribution in a video-first media economy. Add the Soros-led MeidasTouch investment, Vox Media podcast network sale discussions, and recent Goalhanger and Audiochuck investments, and Jarvey says she “hasn’t seen this level of pod activity since the Spotify-fueled M&A boom” that kicked off with Gimlet in 2019. Her key frame: podcasting is now just one prong of a diversified media business, opening the door to Hollywood, tech, and legacy media acquirers alike. … QUOTE (podcast executive): “Everyone’s for sale right now in the podcast space.” … QUICK TAKE: The TBPN deal looked like a quirky one-off. Jarvey’s reporting suggests it’s the opening bid in a full cycle — and the buyers this time are software companies, not media ones.

Status, Natalie Korach

PROPUBLICA WORKERS WALK OUT OVER AI PROTECTIONS: ProPublica’s unionized staff staged a 24-hour strike Wednesday, escalating a two-year contract fight now centered on AI protections, job security, and pay. Picket lines went up across the nonprofit’s New York, Washington, and Chicago offices. The union filed an unfair labor practice charge alleging management unilaterally imposed an AI policy without bargaining. … QUOTE (Jeff Ernsthausen, senior data reporter and union secretary): “We care deeply about our work, so we call on management to understand the gravity of this walkout and to come to the table ready to take our concerns seriously.” … QUICK TAKE: ProPublica building its AI policy without consulting the people who do the actual journalism is the kind of irony that would make for a very good ProPublica investigation.

Media Newsletter, Simon Owens

DOES TWITTER STILL MATTER FOR JOURNALISTS?: Citing new Nieman Lab research, Simon Owens makes the case that journalists are kidding themselves about X’s value. Tweets with links are being algorithmically throttled — the New York Times, with 53 times the followers of a link-free breaking news account, gets a fraction of the engagement. Owens’s personal policy: he cross-posts but doesn’t scroll or interact. His editorial aside: “There’s no way I’m giving money to a genocidal maniac who’s responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of children.” … QUOTE (Owens): “If all their links are simply being throttled, I’m not sure how well that argument holds up.” … QUICK TAKE: The journalists still logging on to X to “drive traffic” are doing the digital equivalent of shouting into a soundproofed room — and the data now proves it.

Status / Puck, Natalie Korach / Dylan Byers

THE RUSSINI QUESTION: Photos published by Page Six showing New York Times/Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini appearing cozy with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona hotel have raised source-proximity questions the newsletter class is tiptoeing around. Athletic executive editor Steven Ginsberg said the images are “misleading and lack essential context” and defended Russini as “a premier journalist.” Status reported Russini’s own response: “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.” Puck’s Dylan Byers observed the awkward territory for the Times, noting it’s “one of the hazards of expanding the talent pool beyond print to television — and particularly sports television, which can be a little more… unbuttoned.” … QUOTE (Russini): “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.” … QUICK TAKE: The Athletic’s defense only works if it’s airtight. A statement that definitive from an executive editor is either the end of the story — or the setup for a much worse one.

Ankler/Crowd Pleaser, Matthew Frank

THE MARIO FANDOM FLYWHEEL: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grossed $372.5 million in its five-day opening — the biggest of the year — while sitting at a 42% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% fan score. Matthew Frank uses it as a launching pad to argue that studios no longer control their IP the way they once did: superfans maintain lore wikis, design merch that outperforms official product, and act as the spark for wider cultural adoption. Two-thirds of Gen Z spend more time with fan-created content than official titles, per an Ogilvy study. … QUOTE (USC professor Henry Jenkins): “If you don’t know who your fans are and what they want, then you’re certain to squander them at some point.” … QUICK TAKE: Hollywood spent decades assuming critics set the cultural agenda. Super Mario Galaxy just proved the agenda is now written on fan wikis and Reddit threads — and the studios are the last to know.

Newsbusters, Jorge Bonilla

NETWORKS IGNORE SWALWELL ALLEGATIONS: Newsbusters’ Jorge Bonilla flags that network newscasts have largely avoided covering new allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), framing the omission as another example of mainstream outlets spiking stories that reflect poorly on Democrats. Fox News covered the story; ABC, CBS, and NBC did not. … QUOTE (Bonilla): “The Elitist Media are known for hiding significant news that doesn’t align with their liberal agenda.” … QUICK TAKE: The Swalwell blackout won’t convince anyone who doesn’t already agree with Newsbusters. But the pattern it describes — which scandals get wall-to-wall coverage and which get a single paragraph — is a question the mainstream press rarely asks about themselves.

Tubefilter / The Free Press, Emily Burton et al. / Frannie Block

ARTEMIS II: RECORD RATINGS, REAL RISKS: The April 1 launch of the Artemis II Orion capsule drew 10 million concurrent viewers across YouTube and Twitch — NASA’s own stream peaked at 3.9 million, per Streams Charts data cited by Tubefilter — as astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history. But The Free Press’s Frannie Block reported a darker undertow: the mission’s most dangerous moment is still ahead, with a heat shield NASA administrator Jared Isaacman acknowledged has “shortcomings.” A former astronaut told Block the crew is facing “totally unnecessary risk.” … QUOTE (former astronaut): “We’re putting the crew at totally unnecessary risk,” a former astronaut told The Free Press. … QUICK TAKE: America tuned in to watch history. Nobody told them the ending isn’t guaranteed.

CJR / Tow Center, Aisvarya Chandrasekar

YOUR CHATBOT IS LEARNING YOUR POLITICS — AND TELLING YOU WHAT YOU WANT TO HEAR: A CJR/Tow Center investigation synthesizing recent academic research finds that AI chatbot memory features are making the tools more sycophantic — validating users even when they’re wrong, and subtly aligning news updates with users’ existing political beliefs. MIT and Penn State researchers found this “perspective sycophancy” across multiple AI models with memory enabled. More alarming: a separate study found 96% of chatbot memories are created unilaterally by the system, not at the user’s instruction — and 28% of stored memories include data the EU classifies as sensitive personal data, potentially violating OpenAI’s own privacy policy. Microsoft researchers also flagged “AI memory poisoning,” in which third parties embed prompts to make chatbots recommend their products first. … QUOTE (Princeton researchers Rafael Batista and Thomas Griffiths): Users risk becoming “insulated from the truth by the very tools they use to seek it.” … QUICK TAKE: The filter bubble problem didn’t go away when people switched from social media to AI for news. It just got harder to see — because the feed now remembers you.

Poynter, Tom Jones

MS NOW BETS ON NONPROFIT JOURNALISM PARTNERSHIPS FOR POST-NBC IDENTITY: Six months after splitting from NBC News and rebranding, MS NOW is answering the “now what?” question with a series of nonprofit journalism partnerships. The network announced collaborations with The Marshall Project (on ICE and immigration coverage), States Newsroom (statehouse and election reporting ahead of the 2026 midterms), and the Pulitzer Center (investigative work on climate, global health, and AI). Poynter’s Tom Jones frames it as a significant bet on original reporting at a moment when local news is contracting everywhere else. … QUOTE (MS NOW SVP Brian Carovillano): “These partnerships further highlight our commitment to the First Amendment and acknowledge the necessity of local journalism for a functioning democracy.” … QUICK TAKE: MS NOW is building its post-independence identity around the journalism infrastructure that legacy TV never bothered to develop. Whether that’s a genuine editorial commitment or a branding exercise dressed up in nonprofit credibility will become clear when the first uncomfortable story runs.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Page Six Hollywood, Katcy Stephan

OSCAR DATE STAYS PUT, HOLLYWOOD FUMES: The Academy announced next year’s Oscars will be held March 14, 2027 — the same mid-March window that awards publicists, studio players, and journalists had pleaded to shorten after an exhausting season. The 98th Academy Awards drew just 17.9 million viewers, a 9% drop from the prior year and the lowest since 2022. Nominations will land January 21, 2027 — the first day of Sundance’s new Boulder iteration. … QUOTE (uunnammed publicity executive): “By comparison, Sisyphus had a finite schedule.” … QUICK TAKE: The Academy called a feedback meeting, listened carefully, and then did exactly what it was going to do anyway. The Sisyphus quote writes itself.

Puck, Dylan Byers

BYRON ALLEN BUYS THE LATE-NIGHT HOUR: Byron Allen is effectively leasing the post-Late Show time slot on CBS — paying full production costs, selling his own ad inventory, and, Byers reports, paying enough to finally make CBS profitable in late night. Allen’s shows Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask replace Stephen Colbert‘s long-running program. The time-buy deal reverses the traditional economic arrangement between networks and producers. … QUOTE (Byers): “It’s pretty depressing all around.” … QUICK TAKE: CBS didn’t cancel The Late Show — it converted the time slot into a landlord arrangement. The network gets a check; Allen gets a platform. Everybody wins except the legacy of late-night television.

Ankler/The Wakeup, Sean McNulty

SONY LAYS OFF HUNDREDS IN STRATEGIC SHIFT: Sony Pictures Entertainment is cutting hundreds of positions, primarily in junior and middle management, as CEO Ravi Ahuja reshapes the company around franchise IP, Crunchyroll, PlayStation, and digital content. Among those out: Game Show Network president John Zaccario and Sony TV Comedy Development EVP Colin Davis. The Game Show Network business will fold into the game show production group. … QUOTE (McNulty): The move is “being framed as a strategic move and not (purely) a cost-cutting move… but either way — layoffs are layoffs.” … QUICK TAKE: Sony’s pivot to IP and YouTube makes perfect strategic sense. So does every other studio’s identical pivot. At some point, everyone racing for the same door stops being a strategy and starts being a stampede.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

Every newsletter this week has an opinion about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — who’s invited, who’s boycotting, what accessories journalists should wear. What nobody is asking is the structural question: has the Correspondents’ Association itself become the problem? The WHCA controls press pool access, credentialing, and the norms of White House coverage — and it has now invited a president who stripped it of its traditional authority over the press pool to be the guest of honor. The newsletter class is debating the ethics of individual outlets inviting Pete Hegseth to a party. Nobody is asking whether the Association’s decision to welcome Trump in the first place is the original sin that made all these smaller ethical contortions necessary.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Ankler/Like & Subscribe — Natalie Jarvey. While everyone else was treating the TBPN-OpenAI deal as a quirky one-off, Jarvey was reporting out what it actually signals: the opening of a full-blown M&A cycle in podcasting, with new categories of buyers — tech companies, Hollywood studios, legacy media — competing for distribution in a video-first economy. Her dealmaker sourcing was original, her historical framing (back to Gimlet 2019) was useful, and she named specific targets and strategies rather than gesturing at a trend. In a week full of takes about TBPN, Jarvey was doing journalism about it.

The Bottom Line

The newsletter class spent Wednesday asking whether news organizations should invite Trump officials to WHCD parties. It’s the right question dressed up in the wrong frame. The real tell isn’t the guest lists — it’s that the word “tradition” keeps appearing as a justification. Tradition is what you invoke when you’ve run out of principles. And an administration that has made a sport of burning traditions down is not going to be impressed that you’re still honoring yours.