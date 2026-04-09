CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten gave President Donald Trump a breather when he dropped some disastrous polling news on another Trump — First Lady Melania Trump.

Aside from the occasional outlier — like the “100 percent” MAGA poll that Trump bragged long and hard about — Enten has been showering the president with bad polling news for most of the second term.

But on Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, he turned his attention to First Lady and Melania star Melania Trump’s precipitous drop in polls and her movie “bomb”:

CNN ANCHOR KATE BOLDUAN: What are you seeing about Melania Trump and how her polling is shifting?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yeah, I would say that the American people really don’t care for Melania Trump. Take a look at this. All right, let’s take a look at Melania’s Trump’s net favorable ratings. Look at this, the lowest ever, the lowest ever!

We’re talking about now 12 points underwater. If you go back a little bit more than a year ago, she was three points above water.

You go back at this point, about this point in term number one for Donald Trump. Look at that, she was 30 points above water.

So at this point, historic lows for Melana Trump. These numbers are absolutely awful!

CNN ANCHOR KATE BOLDUAN: One of the questions is why, why the shift now, but also, I guess, just look, you need to look at this always in the historical context of how does she line up against other First Ladies.

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yeah, okay, if we look at this historically, the worst ever! The worst ever at this point in term number two.

Look at this, we got her at 12 points underwater. Look at the rest of these first ladies on the board right here. They’re all way above water.

42 points above water for Michelle Obama, 46 above water for Laura Bush, 25 points above for Hillary Clinton, who was not always the most popular, and 50 points above water for Nancy Reagan.

And I even looked at Jill Biden’s numbers at this point in that presidency, of course, that was term one. She was above water as well.

So this is the worst at this point in a presidency as well, Melania Trump breaking records in the way that you don’t want to break records. Historically awful, she is. The American people really don’t care for her.

CNN ANCHOR KATE BOLDUAN: And you also, I’m seeing you have new numbers or another look at the impact or the appeal that she, her appeal after her documentary came out.

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yeah, okay, so you asked in question number one. You said why? What is one of the reasons why and I think one of the reasons why was this documentary.

I think a lot of people saw it as political even if she didn’t want it to be and you could just see it here.

This is real-world data. This is not just the polling data that shows the historic lack of appeal that she has for a first lady. Look at the sum of Melania’s budget.

Look at this the budget, rights and marketing $75,000,000, that was what is estimated to have been spent by Amazon.

Compare that to the box office both domestic and international combined. We’re talking about 17 million. That makes this a bomb. There was a lot of talk when the film came out. Hey, you know what, it had a Good opening weekend, but then basically it stopped making money.

So unless Amazon is able to make this up through streaming, this is going to be a historic bomb. Amazon spent a ton of money on it. And look at that, simply put, the money was not made back.

That coalesces, that combines with the polling data to say that Melania Trump is historically unpopular for a first lady.