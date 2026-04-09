Pro-Trump CNN Analyst Admits Karoline Leavitt ‘Has a Tough Job’ When Pressed About Bonkers Threat

Pro-Trump CNN analyst Brad Todd admitted that President Donald Trump makes White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s job harder with threats like his vow to kill a “whole civilization” if his demands aren’t met.

Leavitt fielded several questions about Trump’s threat at Wednesday’s press briefing,

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip played a clip of Leavitt defending Trump’s threat and asked Todd for his take. Todd gently criticized what he called tweeting “some mean things”:

ABBY PHILLIP: Threatening to destroy a whole civilization and accused of mocking an entire religion, Donald Trump’s violent and callous rhetoric in Truth Social posts this week has been the subject of international condemnation. Asked by reporters today about the president’s posts, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, insisted that Trump’s threats were real and argued that Trump hasn’t ceded the moral high ground.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAROLINE LEAVITT: I understand the questions about the president’s rhetoric, but what the president cares most about is results. And in fact, his very tough rhetoric and his tough negotiating style is what has led to the result that you are all witnessing today.

The world should take his word very seriously in understanding that the president is always most interested in results. And it was the Iranians who backed down, not President Trump. The president absolutely has the moral high ground over the Iranian terrorist regime. And for you to even suggest otherwise is frankly insulting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: So, is what she’s saying that it’s possible to threaten to end a civilization while also having the moral high ground?

BRAD TODD: Karoline Leavitt has tough job. You know, I prefer presidents who communicate through official channels with official language. That is not how Donald Trump communicates.

Most people who support him don’t agree with all his tweets. They wish he’d tweet less. When we do political focus groups, I work on political campaigns, and if you go to a focus group of Trump supporters, that’s the first thing they’ll tell you.

Because I wish he would tweet less. I wish he wouldn’t tweet it right. And I wish he wouldn’t tweet some mean things.

PHILLIP: They’ve been saying that for 10 years.

TODD: And that’s his supporters that say that, right?

PHILLIP: Yes.

TODD: So — and Karoline Leavitt has to, of course, communicate to you the fact that he is engaging in some strong leadership. It doesn’t always come through in the face of the way he talks on social media.

ASHLEY ALLISON: I mean, you know, Brad, you asked me how my Easter was and I didn’t have like an easy answer. (LAUGHTER) And then I was like, well, I couldn’t even remember what day it was to be honest.