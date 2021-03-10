Trey Gowdy-Hosted Fox News Primetime Scores Big Win With Total Viewers, Key Demo in Tuesday Ratings

Fox News Primetime, the opinion show that launched in January as part of a schedule revamp at Fox News, won its 7 p.m. timeslot in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54 Tuesday, as interim host Trey Gowdy continues his second stint as host.

Prime Time notched 2.21 million total viewers Tuesday, and 371,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen. MSNBC’s The ReidOut was second in total viewers, with 1.61 million, and third in the demo, with 203,000. CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront was third in total viewers, with 1.26 million, and second in the demo, with 308,000.

Fox won in total day viewership, averaging 1.69 million total viewers and 290,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.45 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 180,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.03 million, and second in the demo, with 250,000.

Fox was also first in prime time, averaging 2.88 million total viewers (more than double CNN’s total prime time audience) and 477,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.41 million total viewers, and 312,000 in the demo. CNN had the fewest total viewers, 1.41 million, and was second in the demo, with 353,000.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in cable Tuesday, with nearly 3.4 million tuning in, and 575,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was the second most-watched, with 3.12 million total viewers, and was third in the demo, with 442,000. Hannity was third, with 3.08 million total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 488,000.

In the early morning, MSNBC’s Morning Joe maintained its top spot in total viewers, with 1.37 million, and was third in the demo, with 160,000. Fox and Friends was second in total viewers, with 1.26 million, and first in the demo, with 226,000. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 641,000, and second in the demo, with 183,000.

