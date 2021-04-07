Tucker Carlson, whose monologue Tuesday night featured a staunch – if not entirely factually accurate – defense of some of the January 6th rioters, drew the biggest audience of the day in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Tucker Carlson Tonight had the most viewers in all of basic cable, with 3.04 million total, and was also first in the demo, with 535,000, according to data from Nielsen. Carlson’s Fox News colleague Sean Hannity was second, with 2.78 million total viewers, and 413,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was third in total viewers, with The Rachel Maddow Show bringing in 2.73 million total viewers, and fourth in the demo, with 398,000. The Five was fourth in total viewers, with 2.66 million, and third in the demo, with 401,000. The Ingraham Angle rounded out the top five cable news shows of the day, with 2.01 million total viewers, and 336,000 in the demo.

Fox’s newest show, Gutfeld!, had better numbers in its second night than its debut, winning its timeslot with 1.74 million total viewers, and 330,000 in the demo. By comparison, MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, with guest host Ali Velshi, had 1.38 million total viewers, and 176,000 in the demo, and the second hour of CNN Tonight, hosted by Don Lemon, had 706,000 total viewers, and 220,000 in the demo.

Fox News had ratings successes across the board Tuesday. In total day, Fox averaged 1.56 million total viewers, and 261,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.25 million total viewers, and 170,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total viewers, with 863,000, and second in the demo, with 231,000.

Fox also had a decisive victory in prime time, averaging 2.61 million total viewers, and 428,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.06 million, and third in the demo, with 284,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.09 million, and second in the demo, with 290,000.

Fox and Friends was first in the early morning, with 1.23 million total viewers, and 232,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.05 million total viewers, and 150,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day, which said goodbye to co-host Alisyn Camerota as she moves to the afternoons, was third, with 470,000 total viewers, and 127,000 in the demo.

