CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and John Berman said their emotional goodbyes to each other as the former takes her leave from New Day after six years of hosting the show.

Camerota is moving to the afternoons, where she will co-host with Victor Blackwell while Brianna Keilar takes her place in the next iteration of New Day. Berman honored his departing co-host on Tuesday with a segment celebrating their partnership, but on Wednesday, CNN took it up a notch by closing New Day with a montage of Camerota’s highlights from over the years, plus a message from her family.

“That was beautiful! What a tribute, you guys. Thank you so much,” Camerota said. “When I look back at all the things we’ve accomplished over these years, it’s just the crowning moment of my career. I mean, this has been a true career highlight.”

Berman saluted Camerota for being “so good at what you do,” though he asked “who says this is the crowning achievement?” for her now that she’s about to move to the 2:00 p.m. hour. Camerota agreed that “I’m really excited about the next chapter,” even as she continued to reflect that “it was my dream” to anchor a morning news show.

The playful banter between them continued as Camerota gave her thanks to CNN, the New Day production team, and to her viewers. As she listed several of the most challenging news stories from the last six years, she turned to Berman and said that “despite all of that, you have made me laugh every morning. You have made it all worthwhile every morning.”

“It’s not easy to tackle all of that. But somehow when I would see you in the morning, I would feel better,” she said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, John. This has been a wonderful partnership, and I know it will continue and our friendship will never end, but this has been really, really special.”

Berman agreed as he told Camerota that despite everything, “I’d do it all again in a heartbeat.”

“Congratulations,” he concluded. “Thank you for everything.”

“Thank you, John,” she responded. “It’s been really wonderful. Thank all of you. I really appreciate all of you and I hope that you will join me in the afternoons, 2:00 to 4:00. Thank you guys. I love all you guys. Love you.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]