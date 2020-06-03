New York Times staff engaged in a rare, and very public pushback against the decision by the newspaper’s editorial page to publish a controversial op-ed on Wednesday, with dozens of Times writers, editors, and contributors warning that the implications of such a move “puts black @NYTimes staff in danger.”

The backlash was centered on a Times op-ed from hardline conservative Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), entitled “Send in the Troops.” In it, he argued for the deployment of active-duty military to “restore order,” a highly incendiary move that requires the president to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, designed to quell massive civil unrest. The order was last used by President George H.W. Bush in 1992 to regain control of the massive riots that shook Los Angeles and killed dozens in the wake of the acquittal of four police officers who viciously beat Rodney King.

The fierce criticisms and outrage reached into nearly every corner of the paper, and included one of its most celebrated journalists, who just won the Pulitzer Prize.

I’ll probably get in trouble for this, but to not say something would be immoral. As a black woman, as a journalist, as an American, I am deeply ashamed that we ran this. https://t.co/lU1KmhH2zH — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 4, 2020

The backlash also included well-known contributors and columnists.

As a NYT writer I absolutely stand in opposition to that Tom Cotton “editorial.” We are well served by robust and ideologically diverse public discourse that includes radical, liberal, and conservative voices. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 3, 2020

my colleagues said it more eloquently: Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger. I stand by my colleagues in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/6l7kjZwFKe — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) June 4, 2020

And even an editor from the Times’ opinion section weighed in, echoing a phrase that many other Times staffers co-signed by repeating verbatim above a screenshot of the offending op-ed’s headline.

Running this puts all black people in danger, including @nytimes staff members. pic.twitter.com/BZcbwqSfCI — Jen Parker (@JenParker393) June 3, 2020

Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger. pic.twitter.com/pbNhMQtOS2 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 3, 2020

Running this puts black people, including black @nytimes staff, in danger. https://t.co/l75BCAlAwm — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) June 4, 2020

Finally: Running this puts Black people, including Black @nytimes staff, in danger. pic.twitter.com/12UpKlcsAb — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) June 4, 2020

As a NYT contributor, I stand in solidarity with the black NYT staffers who’ve objected to that Tom Cotton op-ed and everyone else who is endangered by it. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 4, 2020

running this op-ed has put black people, including black @nytimes staff, in danger pic.twitter.com/eiQ4CHnt2h — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) June 3, 2020

Running this puts black people, including black @nytimes staff, in danger. pic.twitter.com/vpLaewf9bA — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 4, 2020

Running this puts black people, including black @nytimes staff, in danger pic.twitter.com/bzu01gTX1y — Jennifer Szalai (@jenszalai) June 4, 2020

Running this puts black lives, including @nytimes staff, in danger pic.twitter.com/bmGdjRNcdf — Kourtney Bitterly (@kourtbitterly) June 4, 2020

Running this put all black people in danger, including @nytimes staff. pic.twitter.com/Orasbv2x8t — Sherman Hewitt (@Sherman_Hewitt) June 4, 2020

Running this put all black people, including black @nytimes staff, in greater danger. pic.twitter.com/eyZeqQZ8jW — Reggie Ugwu (@uugwuu) June 4, 2020

Running this puts Black people, including those on @nytimes staff, in danger pic.twitter.com/2nqJSDVEWG — Natalie Shutler (@NatalieShutler) June 4, 2020

Running this puts black people, including black @nytimes staff, in danger pic.twitter.com/CmmmnHlQh7 — Not That John Williams (@johnwilliamsnyt) June 4, 2020

Running this puts all black people in danger, including @nytimes staff members. pic.twitter.com/1gEOh3gqYG — gina chérélus (@jeanuh_) June 4, 2020

One of the Times‘ China correspondents blasted the editorial page’s decision as “surreal” and “horrifying,” while noting that it will coincidentally run in the print edition of the paper on the 39th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre of pro-democracy activists by the Chinese army.

Surreal and horrifying to wake up on the morning of June 4 – the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown – to this headline. pic.twitter.com/vNtiFz3vqq — Amy Qin (@amyyqin) June 4, 2020

Other op-ed editors from the Los Angeles Times and Boston Globe weighed in as well, and challenged the logic of lending the paper’s prestigious editorial real estate to Cotton’s argument.

THREAD: As a former @nytimes Op-Ed editor I am reluctant to weigh in on my alma mater. But the decision to publish @SenTomCotton calling for troop deployments to quell unrest falls short of sound journalistic practice. pic.twitter.com/SgXSndkq8l — Sewell Chan (@sewellchan) June 3, 2020

The Cotton oped neither enriches understanding nor offers new ideas – nor does it even break news; everyone paying attention already knew the senator fell in line with the president. /7 — Bina Venkataraman (@binajv) June 4, 2020

One Times reporter even pointed out that the paper’s own reporting contradicts an unsubstantiated claim Cotton makes in the op-ed.

Our own newspaper has reported that this is misinformation https://t.co/G2C3FIZPui pic.twitter.com/Xqc2twTKXm — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) June 3, 2020

Amidst the very public and embarrassing staff revolt, Times editorial page editor James Bennet posted a thread on Twitter to explain the decision making process.

I want to explain why we published the piece today by Senator Tom Cotton. https://t.co/GvWwf7i0Wu — James Bennet (@JBennet) June 3, 2020

Times Opinion owes it to our readers to show them counter-arguments, particularly those made by people in a position to set policy. — James Bennet (@JBennet) June 3, 2020

We understand that many readers find Senator Cotton’s argument painful, even dangerous. We believe that is one reason it requires public scrutiny and debate. — James Bennet (@JBennet) June 3, 2020

And at least one notable Times writer, columnist David Brooks, came out in favor of publishing the op-ed, praising the decision to publish pieces he disagrees with because “It causes me to think.”

I believe in democracy. I believe in a free press. I believe in open debate. I love it when my newspaper prints pieces I disagree with. It causes me to think. — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) June 4, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]