‘Chilling’: Ousted ’60 Minutes’ Correspondent Erupts on Bari Weiss and CBS Brass in Shocking Statement

60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi unloaded on CBS and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss on Wednesday as the network quietly allowed her contract to lapse just months after a public clash over a segment she accused executives of pulling in a “political decision.”

Alfonsi, a 60 Minutes veteran who joined the team in 2015, confirmed to The New York Times that her deal expired over the weekend despite what she described as weeks of inquiry by her agent about the contract, which was met with silence from CBS.

While the journalist remains employed at CBS, she does not expect to return to 60 Minutes.

In a lengthy statement, Alfonsi warned viewers not to be “misled” by “any attempts” from the network “to hide behind corporate euphemisms like ‘modernization’ and ‘restructuring’ to explain away my departure.”

“This was not a routine corporate transition; it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting, and it sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom,” she wrote in the scorching release, published by Puck’s Dylan Byers.

She continued: “Fearless, independent reporting has always been the defining standard at 60 Minutes. Today, CBS management is abandoning that mission, choosing access journalism over accountability and protecting power rather than scrutinizing it.”

“The wall between editorial independence and corporate interest at CBS is being methodically torn down,” Alfonsi warned. “Journalists willing to challenge authority are being pushed aside in favor of those who will not.”

Speaking directly to her former colleagues, the journalist urged them to “hold the line.”

The dispute dates back to December, when Weiss, installed by Paramount owner David Ellison in 2025, abruptly pulled a planned 60 Minutes segment reported by Alfonsi examining conditions faced by Venezuelan migrants deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison.

Alfonsi privately blasted the move as “political” in an email to colleagues, while Weiss insisted the piece “was not ready” and requested additional reporting, including an interview with Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

The segment later aired largely intact with added comments from the administration.

Read Alfonsi’s statement in full below:

Over the weekend, my contract with CBS News expired, drawing to a close nearly twenty years with the network, including more than a decade at 60 Minutes. Following an intense editorial dispute over our CECOT story, repeated attempts by my representation to establish a path forward were met with absolute silence from network executives. The message could not be clearer: my time at 60 Minutes is apparently over. In the coming days, network leadership may attempt to hide behind corporate euphemisms like “modernization” and “restructuring” to explain away my departure. Don’t be misled. This was not a routine corporate transition; it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting, and it sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom. Fearless, independent reporting has always been the defining standard at 60 Minutes. Today, CBS management is abandoning that mission, choosing access journalism over accountability and protecting power rather than scrutinizing it. The wall between editorial independence and corporate interest at CBS is being methodically torn down. Journalists willing to challenge authority are being pushed aside in favor of those who will not. If this continues, the result will be a broadcast that looks like 60 Minutes but lacks the courage and character to produce journalism that matters. To my colleagues, who became family – working beside you has been the privilege of a lifetime. You are second to none. I’ve learned exactly what it costs to hold the line right now. Hold it anyway. Viewers and the people who trust us with their stories deserve nothing less.

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