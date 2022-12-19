Kevin McCarthy’s GOP ‘Mentor’ Scolds Him In Scathing Comments to the New Yorker: ‘He Lies. He’ll Change the Lie If Necessary’

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) mentor scolded the House GOP leader in comments to the New Yorker in a report on McCarthy’s ongoing effort to secure the position of speaker of the House next year under a new slim GOP majority.

Former Rep. Bill Thomas (R-CA) spoke with reporter Jonathan Blitzer about his former “protege,” describing him as a liar. Thomas previously offered a blunt and negative assessment of McCarthy after the January 6 Capitol riot, blasting him for his relationship to Donald Trump. The two Republicans worked together for over a decade, with McCarthy getting his start under Thomas.

“The Kevin McCarthy who is now, at this time, in the House isn’t the Kevin McCarthy I worked with,” Thomas, 81, offered in an even more scathing review of his former colleague.

Thomas described McCarthy as a chameleon willing to lie to get what he wants.

“Kevin basically is whatever you want him to be. He lies. He’ll change the lie if necessary. How can anyone trust his word?” the Republican said.

Thomas claimed McCarthy never wanted to have talks on policy issues, always eyeing politically beneficial relationships instead.

“He’s the guy in the college fraternity that everybody liked and winds up selling life insurance, convincing people they need it,” Thomas said.

The criticism from a man described by many as a mentor comes as McCarthy is already facing questions about the potential of him becoming speaker of the House as he is facing a challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and others, who have called for new leadership.

Thomas doesn’t have too much faith in McCarthy’s ability to be speaker either, blasting the Republican for promising investigations and to go after political enemies instead of promoting policy.

“He’s already said, ‘As soon as I become speaker, I’m going after the Attorney General.’ Why would you want to spend your whole life trying to be Speaker to go after somebody? What are you for?” Thomas said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com