Fox Confronts McCarthy on ‘Imperiled’ Speakership Bid, He Blasts ‘Five Republicans’ Threatening GOP Agenda

California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy defended his bid to become Speaker of the House next year even after Fox News highlighted the increasing challenges and protests to McCarthy’s leadership in the party.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs already announced a challenge to McCarthy’s Speakership bid and a number of other lawmakers have made it clear they will not vote for McCarthy, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Ralph Norman (R-SC).

America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino read a collection of headlines to McCarthy related to his Speakership bid, including the New York Times calling his run “imperiled” and Politico noting McCarthy’s critics are desperately seeking one “qualified alternative speaker.”

“What can you do in the next few weeks to try to lock this up?” she asked, noting the group of Republicans standing against McCarthy.

McCarthy dismissed criticism of his leadership and touted the fact that the GOP won a slim majority in the House.

“Our goal was to stop the Biden agenda, win the majority, and fire Nancy Pelosi. We achieved all three of those,” he said. “I’ve been leader for four years and all we’ve done is win seats when every other Republican entity has lost during that time.”

McCarthy did not take aim at his Republican critics by name, but did call out the “five Republicans” who have made it clear they do not support him.

“I do not think at the end of the day that five Republicans are going to hold up our opportunity to secure the border, or that five Republicans are going to sit back and make us not be energy independent, or let this runaway spending continue,” he said.

McCarthy pushed for Republicans to “work together” for the next two years, otherwise “we’ll lose as individuals.”

The congressman doesn’t appear nervous, however. Asked by co-host Bill Hemmer whether he thinks he can secure the votes needed, McCarthy confidently declared, “I think on January 3 or before then, we’ll have the votes.”

Watch above via Fox News

