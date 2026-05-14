Kamala Harris Goes Viral For Floating Court Packing And Electoral College Reform

Former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris went viral this week with her comments during a webinar for the progressive nonprofit Emerge America.

“Look, this is a moment where there are no bad ideas—a ‘no bad idea’ brainstorm is what I’d like to call it. And in that no-bad-ideas brainstorm, we talk about what we need to do and think about doing around the Electoral College. We talk about the idea of Supreme Court reform, which includes expanding the Supreme Court,” Harris said on Wednesday, adding:

We invite a conversation about multi-member districts. We talk about—look, if we win the Senate, which we should and we will, then the Senate Judiciary Committee should have rules that they put in place so when these people come before as nominees to the Supreme Court and lie, that they are held to account and consequence. Not just that somebody goes on cable news and says they lied, but that there are rules in place to actually penalize people for lying to a Senate Judiciary Committee. We agree that it is right to have ethics rules for Supreme Court justices, and let’s put those in place. Let’s talk about statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C. These are the things I think that we’ve got to do. We’ve got to neutralize these red states from cheating, including blue states expanding their maps. And all of this, I think, is—look, we gotta fight fire with fire. These folks are playing to win. We gotta play to win too.

The clip went viral with both supporters and critics sharing her take as pundits from both sides suggested Harris was reading the Democratic Party base correctly by floating a laundry list of their long-held wants. Dozens of prominent commentators on the right quickly shared clips of Harris’s comments and accused her of wanting to subvert democracy.

Rich Lowry, an editor at the conservative National Review shared the clip and added, “Maybe Harris misunderstands the political moment the way she did when she adopted the Bernie Sanders agenda during her failed 2020 presidential campaign, but she’s probably reading the Democratic room correctly and the mainstream Democratic position in 2028 will be that the constitutional order must be overturned in order to save ‘democracy.’”

Maybe Harris misunderstands the political moment the way she did when she adopted the Bernie Sanders agenda during her failed 2020 presidential campaign, but she’s probably reading the Democratic room correctly and the mainstream Democratic position in 2028 will be that the… https://t.co/oU4A7WewuO — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 14, 2026

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