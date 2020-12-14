comScore

NY Post Draws Fire for Outing Medic Using OnlyFans to Make Ends Meet

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 14th, 2020, 3:14 pm

The New York Post found itself in a bit of hot water over the weekend after the tabloid published a piece on a New York-based first responder who has a side gig as a model on OnlyFans to supplement her income.

New York City paramedic Lauren Caitlyn Kwei was the subject of the Post story. The article received much blowback on Twitter, after Post reporters Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman not only exposed Kwei’s anonymous Twitter account but also contacted her employer about the OnlyFans account.

The reporters dug up the conduct code of Kewi’s employer, SeniorCare, which forbids “inappropriate conduct,” and reached out to SeniorCare for comment.

Kwei, in a statement on a GoFundMe page, alleged that Balsamini had total disregard for her job being on the line if the story were to go to print.

“I know I did nothing wrong and I have nothing to be ashamed of. Most of the quotes in that article are me defending myself to this reporter. He did not include that I begged him to remain anonymous (which was never agreed to) and that I told him my safety and job were going to be at risk if he posted this article. He truly did not care. He went on to call my employer and my mother,” Kwei wrote after the story was published.

The Post reporters who wrote the story did not return Mediaite’s requests for comment.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the article, writing, “Leave her alone. The actual scandalous headline here is ‘Medics in the United States need two jobs to survive.'”

Many on Twitter reacted with similar fury.

