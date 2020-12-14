The New York Post found itself in a bit of hot water over the weekend after the tabloid published a piece on a New York-based first responder who has a side gig as a model on OnlyFans to supplement her income.

New York City paramedic Lauren Caitlyn Kwei was the subject of the Post story. The article received much blowback on Twitter, after Post reporters Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman not only exposed Kwei’s anonymous Twitter account but also contacted her employer about the OnlyFans account.

The reporters dug up the conduct code of Kewi’s employer, SeniorCare, which forbids “inappropriate conduct,” and reached out to SeniorCare for comment.

Kwei, in a statement on a GoFundMe page, alleged that Balsamini had total disregard for her job being on the line if the story were to go to print.

“I know I did nothing wrong and I have nothing to be ashamed of. Most of the quotes in that article are me defending myself to this reporter. He did not include that I begged him to remain anonymous (which was never agreed to) and that I told him my safety and job were going to be at risk if he posted this article. He truly did not care. He went on to call my employer and my mother,” Kwei wrote after the story was published.

The Post reporters who wrote the story did not return Mediaite’s requests for comment.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the article, writing, “Leave her alone. The actual scandalous headline here is ‘Medics in the United States need two jobs to survive.'”

Leave her alone. The actual scandalous headline here is “Medics in the United States need two jobs to survive” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 14, 2020

Many on Twitter reacted with similar fury.

Leave the woman alone, it’s not her fault that she has to work two jobs to make ends meat, the New York post is a garbage site. https://t.co/p1IHHGFCIn — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 14, 2020

Scandalous that a paramedic needs a second job. Barbaric country. Jobs like this should pay enough that you don’t need a second one. (Also what if wrong with the creeps at this paper?) https://t.co/xHcZKRZUG4 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) December 14, 2020

Fuck the New York Post https://t.co/EgFTDmd2qZ — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) December 14, 2020

Good for her and go fuck yourself Post. PAY KEY WORKERS MORE https://t.co/s45Wguvbdf — Dr Brooke Magnanti (@belledejour_uk) December 13, 2020

the opposite of holding power to account and an example of a story that simultaneously manages to be terrible and completely pointless https://t.co/6q4iZEllJW https://t.co/2mZqJmTlZf pic.twitter.com/1QbKLxpDeL — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 14, 2020

We live in a deeply embarrassing country where a paramedic risking her life in the middle of a pandemic needs a second job to make ends meet and trying to get her fired from her first job isn’t gonna fix that https://t.co/4dgqRuxlpC — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 14, 2020

.@nypost said: let’s shame our frontline workers in the healthcare field who aren’t making a liveable wage and suffering from poor mental health and burnout during a PANDEMIC and are making extra money virtually and discreetly to stay afloat. Completely disregarding privacy. https://t.co/JlG7JZRpZi — Raven the Science Maven will get vaccinated (@ravenscimaven) December 14, 2020

