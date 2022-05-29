Stunning NY Times Front Page Lists 15 Mass Shootings in Which ‘Authorities Said the Gunman Was Able to Obtain the Weapon Legally’

The New York Times made an attention-getting statement about gun ownership by pointing out how many times America has witnessed a mass casualty event after the perpetrator was able to legally acquire their weapon.

This weekend’s edition of the Sunday Review section featured a front page with minimalistic but grim reminder of the shootings America has seen over the years, even before 19 children and 2 adults were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas last week. The commonality between all these events was blatantly obvious in that they all had the same headline with the same point: “Authorities said the gunman was able to obtain the weapon[s] legally.”

The Times’ list makes reference to the Buffalo supermarket shooting, the Parkland massacre, the Pulse nightclub shooting, and the El Paso shooting, among numerous others. The statement follows a similar strategy to what The Onion did last week when the satirical news website devoted their entire website to reminding the country of America’s failure to act against gun violence after mass shootings.

The Times’ print edition wound up generating plenty of buzz:

“Authorities said the gunman was able to obtain the weapon legally.” https://t.co/jDI9kPIYp9 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 29, 2022

There are some things you can do in print that just don’t carry the same weight online. Well done, ⁦@nytopinion⁩ pic.twitter.com/IpeciR65hX — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) May 29, 2022

Helluva cover on the @nytimes Sunday Review section pic.twitter.com/FMubRaJTR5 — Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) May 29, 2022

Front page of New York Times news section this morning is a list of mass shootings, dates, numbers and finally this: “Gun(s) bought legally.” SO sickening… — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) May 29, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com