‘Black History Is American History!’ State AG Aaron Ford Smacks Down Critical Race Theory Bans That Hinder Teaching

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford smacked down efforts to hinder the teaching of some Black history in the form of bans on critical race theory.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked to Nevada’s top cop about laws that have made it more difficult to teach certain concepts about Black history. Mr. Ford had a clear and simple answer:

Dean: Is it more important now to teach Black History Month than it was in years past when there really wasn’t an issue? I mean, I was reading about in Tennessee some people objecting the Black History Month calling it critical race theory.

Nevada AG Ford: Yeah listen on the first day of Black History Month, I tweeted simply: “Black history is American history.” Period. Point blank. That’s the answer.

You know, it’s interesting because I live in Nevada as I’ve indicated 18 years now, did you know this, Dean, that’s 75 years before Brown versus Board of Education–about seventy years before– that Nevada had its own Brown v. Board of education case called Stoudamire versus Carson City schools?

Mr. Stoudmaire was a young black student who wanted to go to the white high school the white school in Carson City–which is in our capitol. He was disallowed because we had a statute on the books here in Nevada that said that blacks, mongoloids–and they use other antiquated phraseology–had to go separate schools.

Our Supreme Court in the late 1870’s said that “separate but equal” is unequal and was patently unconstitutional under our state constitution. That’s in Nevada…that’s Nevada history. Now it happens to a Black man, right a black child, but it’s something that should be it’s taught in our schools. We should be proud of the fact that 75 years before Brown v Board, we had already said everybody equal is unequal. That’s what should be taught in our schools and so that’s why I stand by this notion of black history being American history.