Fox News host Sean Hannity dedicated a portion of his Thursday show to deliver a message to Pope Leo XIV, suggesting he and others at the Vatican had “totally lost sight of the true meaning of the bible and its teachings.”

The host directly introduced the Hannity segment as “a message to the Vatican,” noting his words were “specifically for Pope Leo,” after the pope spoke out against President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Hannity first discussed his own background with Catholicism, explaining the factors that led to his break with the church, before later turning on the pope himself.

“While I am a Christian, I left the Catholic Church in large part because of institutionalized corruption, and it was at the parish level, to the bishop level, cardinals, all the way to Rome,” he said.

He continued:

The very top scandals, terrible behavior, frankly, went not only unchecked, but they never fully corrected it or dealt with it, and others at the Vatican have totally lost sight of the true meaning of the bible and its teachings. I don’t know why. For the first 1200 years of the church, the priests were allowed to marry. They changed that law. But right on cue, Pope Leo XIV is seemingly more interested in spreading left wing politics than the actual teachings of Jesus Christ. As the AP put it, quote, “Pope Leo amplified his condemnation of America’s conflict with Iran, saying that God does not bless any conflict and certainly doesn’t side with those who drop bombs.” Well, first, that is simply not biblically accurate. The bible contains over 400 references to war, for equally depicting God as authorizing, commanding, intervening in battles like one that we all know, the battle between David and Goliath. Why is the pope twisting religion to specifically attack only President Trump and the U.S.? Why did he recently meet with top [Barack] Obama advisor David Axelrod and far left governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker? It’s because he’s a run of the mill Trump hating Democrat that lacks radical clarity about radical Islam?

The host then moved to discuss Trump’s recent comments about the feud, days after he posted the stunning rant that accused Pope Leo of being “WEAK on Crime.” Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Thursday, Trump responded to a statement released by a group of bishops who argued Pope Leo was not just giving his opinion but rather actively preaching the Gospel.

“I want him to preach the gospel, I’m all about the gospel,” he said. “But I also know you cannot let a certain country, which is a very mean-spirited country, have a nuclear weapon. If they did, they would use it, and I think they’d use it quickly, and they would kill many millions of people. So, the pope can disagree, but certainly we are allowed to have that.”

Hannity responded to the president’s words with a blunt assessment.

“The president is correct, the pope is wrong on so many levels,” he said. “Perhaps his judgment is clouded.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!