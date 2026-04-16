‘F*** His Ass!’ Congresswoman Rages Against Trump 

There was nothing dovish about comments by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) on Thursday as she went on a tirade against President Donald Trump.

Pablo Manríquez of Migrant Insider and MeidasTouch caught up with the lawmaker on the steps of the Capitol, where he asked about the Iran war’s effect on the nation’s finances.

“Are you concerned about the impact this war is having on our national debt?” he inquired.

“Oh my God, yes of course I am,” Kamlager-Dove replied. “Stevie Wonder can even see how much this war is costing us. So, gas prices are going up. It’s almost $10 in California. And fertilizer’s going up. I mean, you name it, prices have gone up. And this dude, Dr. Jesus, ok, is wanting to spend $2 billion of your money every single day rather than help you get healthcare. F*ck his ass!”

Kamlager-Dove: Stevie Wonder can even see how much this war is costing us. Prices have gone up, and this dude is wanting to spend $2 billion of your money every single day rather than help you. Fuck him. pic.twitter.com/2bpSNFYNY2 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026

The war in Iran, which Trump launched on Feb. 28 and is currently in a ceasefire, incurred a cost of $11.3 billion just in the first six days, according to a Pentagon briefing to Congress.

Kalmager-Dove’s “Dr. Jesus” comment is a reference to some trouble Trump got himself into on Sunday, when he posted an image of himself as a Jesus-like figure tending to an ailing man. The post prompted swift backlash from political friends and foes alike. The next day, he deleted the offending image.

The president offered a strange explanation for the post.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

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