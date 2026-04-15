Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) dismissed multiple potential investigations into her as clout chasing by Republicans, insisting they can investigate “whatever you want.”

Omar was asked about multiple probes during a Wednesday appearance on The Breakfast Club. The lawmaker is facing multiple potential investigations, though she stressed she’s seen nothing official. House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) has pushed for an ethics investigation into a recent increase in the net worth of Omar’s husband, saying companies where her husband has an ownership stake saw massive increases, including from a $51,000 value to $30 million from 2023 to 2024.

Trump has referenced concerns about Omar’s husband as well, calling for her to be investigated for “political crimes.”

Republicans have mainly cited the wealth of Omar’s husbands as part of probes, but Vice President JD Vance also accused her of committing immigration fraud, which Omar has long denied.

“We actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” he said in March.

“Suggest all you want. Please investigate what you want, right? Like to me, I’m not like, I’m above the law and how dare you. You know, I understand politics. I understand what these people have to do in order to like feed their base,” Omar said on Wednesday.

She continued:

It’s not accountability because they haven’t done anything formally, right? So it is just politics. It’s like, we’re going to subpoena, we’re going to do this, it’s all of these things that are not that they’re never going to. So they’re, just saying it because then that gets them an interview on Fox or Newsmax or, you know, you’ll see they tweet and like five minutes later, if you check, they already got a clip of themselves being interviewed five seconds later. And so it is more about — and it’s usually like a lot of members that struggle to get or are, like, really desiring, right, like, there are a lot members who come to Congress and they are comms heavy. Their office is very comms-heavy. You know, they’re trying to get on every TV show that they can. And so that’s what a lot of it is driven by since I got there. You know, it’s like, you say something about Ilhan, people fundraise, you know, they’ll buy me a ticket back home, it’s like all of this stuff.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

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